Google’s popularity is undisputed. It’s by far the most popular search engine, and its email service, Gmail, is used by an estimated 1.5 billion people around the world. It also owns and operates YouTube and FitBit, and its Android OS is the world’s most popular mobile OS.

You could argue that Google is indispensable to a modern, connected life. And yet, there are many reasons you’d want to disconnect from Google and delete your Google account. For example, Google makes money by collecting data about you and targeting ads at you based on this information. Using the products of Google—one of four Big Tech companies—lessens your personal privacy.

The good news is that it’s possible to delete your Google account permanently. In fact, it’s pretty straightforward, so join us as we guide you through how to delete your Google account from the internet forever.

Difference between deleting a Google account and removing the app

Removing the Google app only removes it from your device. The account is still active and is accessible from other devices. You can also freely add Google back onto the device.

Deleting a Google account, however, means you’ll be wiping it off Google servers. Anything and everything associated with your Google account will be lost, including Gmail, your YouTube profile, photos, documents, and more.

How to delete your Google account

There are two methods you can use to permanently delete your Google account.

Method 1

Go to myaccount.google.com to access your Google account. Select Data & privacy. Scroll to “Your data & privacy options.” Select More options > Delete your Google Account. Follow the instructions to delete your account.

These steps work with any browser on Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.

Method 2

Open up any Google app on your device or browser. This includes YouTube, Gmail, etc. Tap/click your Google account’s profile picture in the top right corner. Tap/click Google Account or Manage your Google Account. The phrase will differ depending on device, app, and OS. Tap/click Data & privacy and scroll down to More options. Tap/click Delete your Google Account. Enter your Google account password and follow the instructions to permanently delete your account.

5 things to consider before deleting your Google account

This is a big decision you’re about to make, so keep these five things in mind before hitting that delete button.

1) Make a backup of all your important files

If you have any files on your Google account that you deem too important to permanently delete, be sure to make backups.

2) You will lose your search history and YouTube account

Both of these are tied to your Google account. Once that account is deleted, you’ll no longer have access to any YouTube accounts associated with your Google account, nor your browser history.

3) Your Gmail will also be deleted

Your Gmail account is tied directly to your Google account. Once you’ve deleted your Google account, your Gmail inbox will close and all emails will be deleted. If anyone tries to send an email to the address you’ve just deleted, the email will bounce back.

4) You will lose access to third-party services associated with your Gmail account

Any services, websites, or apps you’ve signed up for using your Gmail account will be inaccessible unless you’ve updated these accounts to a different email address.

5) It is possible to recover your deleted Google account

There is a chance you can restore your Google account. Just be aware that Google doesn’t say how long you have to recover your account after deleting it, so you’ll need to act quickly to get your account back. To recover your Google account:

Go to the official Google account recovery page. Enter your Google account email address and click Next. Enter your Google account password and click Next.

If successful, you’ll see a message stating that your account has been successfully recovered.