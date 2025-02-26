BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS; 26 FEBRUARY 2025 – Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN is delighted to announce a partnership with Booking.com for Business, Booking.com’s corporate travel booking product, to offer enhanced digital protection and convenience for business travelers. The collaboration is part of ongoing commitments from both companies to further meet the digital privacy needs of professionals on the move.

To launch the partnership, ExpressVPN is rolling out a special offer: Business travelers who sign up for a 12-month ExpressVPN subscription through Booking.com for Business will receive 4 additional months at no extra cost. Customers who take up this offer will benefit from a significant boost to their digital privacy and security while traveling.

ExpressVPN provides a host of benefits for business travelers:

Secure Public Wi-Fi: With ExpressVPN, business travelers can confidently connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots safely in the knowledge that their data and privacy are protected.

Change your virtual location: ExpressVPN allows users to change their IP address, the unique number that identifies your location worldwide. So whether it’s accessing company databases or other key resources relevant to work, users can access their digital essentials wherever they are.

Enhanced Privacy: The VPN service masks your IP address, protecting personal and business communications and data from prying eyes.

Zac Eller, GM, Global Partnerships & Business Development at ExpressVPN, said, “ExpressVPN’s partnership with Booking.com for Business is a testament to our commitment to providing a safer digital experience, especially for those whose work takes them around the globe. We are excited to offer ExpressVPN’s premium privacy solutions to the global network of business travelers facilitated by Booking.com for Business. This partnership not only fortifies the digital privacy of business travelers but also underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.”

Josh Wood, Director, Business Travel & Head of Booking.com for Business, said, “Our collaboration with ExpressVPN aligns perfectly with our vision to make travel easier for our customers. These robust privacy tools further extend the ways that we help small businesses manage every aspect of their travel needs.”

— ENDS —

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company’s award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol, Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN’s Keys password manager, Aircove routers, and Identity Defender tools make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. ExpressVPN’s products have been extensively vetted by third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, KPMG and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN’s industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com.

Notes to Editor

Offer is available to both new and existing Booking.com for Business members.

Non-registered (new) users can sign up to Booking.com for Business and access the ExpressVPN offer here: https://business.booking.com/marketplace/. Booking.com for Business registered users can access the offer here: https://business.booking.com/partner-offers