Features and pricing

In contrast to a personal VPN, a business VPN generally costs more and has the ability to connect to more devices. Additionally, a business VPN can provide a dedicated IP address, which includes benefits like easier remote access, extra protection, and better support for hosting services.

Privacy and anonymity

Both business VPN and personal VPNs allow you to use the internet as if you were in a different location, and it gives you a protective layer of encryption. Unlike business VPNs, however, a personal VPN is designed to protect the privacy of its individual customers, not the interests of any corporation, government, or other entity.

Choosing a VPN: Do you really need the business tier?

Whether or not you need a business VPN will come down to the nature of your business and the size of your company. Remote workers, freelancers, and small businesses may benefit more from the use of a personal VPN.