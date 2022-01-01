Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

What is a business VPN?

A business VPN, also called a corporate VPN or company VPN, allows employees doing to connect to the internet as if they were physically present in the office. A business VPN usually also provides a layer of encryption to protect against surveillance and data theft.

Why do businesses use VPNs?

Businesses use VPNs to provide remote employees with access to sensitive resources that are available only on the company’s intranet. For similar reasons, many government institutions and universities use corporate-style VPN services among workers and students.

It’s important to note, however, that corporate VPNs are meant to protect the privacy of the company and not necessarily the individual. When you use a corporate VPN to browse a certain website, your IP address may be hidden from the website, but your visit to that website will not be hidden from your company.

Personal VPNs like ExpressVPN can also benefit businesses but in different ways: VPN apps increase the security of company computers and phones, which means protecting company secrets, employee information, and customer details. In countries that practice online censorship, workers are able to access content beyond their country’s borders, potentially providing a business advantage.

What do business VPNs provide?

Features and pricing

In contrast to a personal VPN, a business VPN generally costs more and has the ability to connect to more devices. Additionally, a business VPN can provide a dedicated IP address, which includes benefits like easier remote access, extra protection, and better support for hosting services.

Privacy and anonymity

Both business VPN and personal VPNs allow you to use the internet as if you were in a different location, and it gives you a protective layer of encryption. Unlike business VPNs, however, a personal VPN is designed to protect the privacy of its individual customers, not the interests of any corporation, government, or other entity.

Choosing a VPN: Do you really need the business tier?

Whether or not you need a business VPN will come down to the nature of your business and the size of your company. Remote workers, freelancers, and small businesses may benefit more from the use of a personal VPN.

What are the different types of business VPNs?

There are two main types of business VPNs: Remote access VPNs and site-to-site VPNs.

Remote access VPNs

Remote access VPNs help to connect remote users to a corporate network, usually a company’s internal network, and comprises two parts: a network access server (NAS) and a VPN client.

Network access server (NAS)
A network access server is a storage device that acts as a gateway between a user and a remote resource.

VPN client
A VPN client is the software application that establishes a secure connection between a user and a VPN server.

Site-to-site VPNs

A site-to-site VPN connects two or more corporate networks. This can help to securely connect networks in companies with branches across a variety of locations globally. It can also connect these branches to a remote data center.

Are business VPNs safe?

Companies reserve the right to monitor, filter, and log their employees’ internet activity when connected to a corporate VPN.

ExpressVPN’s business, however, is to prevent anyone from viewing your private internet traffic, including anyone at ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN does not see or record what websites you visit, in accordance with a privacy policy that has been independently audited.

Why you should use ExpressVPN for your business

ExpressVPN provides outstanding protections and secures internet traffic for businesses the same way it would for individuals. Our VPN server network includes  locations all over the world, apps for every device, and 24/7 customer support. 

For people working in high-censorship countries, our VPN allows you to access the full internet, giving you a business advantage while protecting your privacy from government monitoring.

Masks your IP address

Encrypts your internet traffic

Server locations in 94 countries

Apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Connect up to five devices simultaneously

No activity logs, no connection logs

24/7 support via live chat and email

See the full list of privacy and security features that come with ExpressVPN.

FAQ: Business VPNs

What should I look for in a business VPN?
Do small businesses use VPN?
Does my business need a static IP?

