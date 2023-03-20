How to use ChatGPT in Hong Kong in 2023

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is OpenAI’s flagship product and a super-powered chatbot. As described above, it is an AI-driven conversational tool that provides useful information and conversing with it can feel like you’re actually talking to another person.

DALL·E 2

DALL·E 2 is an AI image tool that can generate realistic images and art from text prompts.

Whisper

Whisper is a general-purpose speech recognition system that has been trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual data and can recognise different languages, accents, and technical jargon.

Codex

Codex is a fork from GPT-3 that has been trained on code from over 50 million GitHub repositories. The system translates prompts to code, which means that you don’t need to actually know how to code to develop a program. You can tell the system what you want the code to do—within reason.

