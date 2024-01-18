Best Arizona VPN in 2024Best Arizona VPN in 2024
How to get an Arizona VPN
Get an Arizona VPN in just 3 steps:
Download the app for your device.
Connect to the secure VPN server location for Arizona.
Connect to VPN servers in Arizona
ExpressVPN has servers in 24 U.S. locations, including Arizona. To connect to VPN servers in Arizona, select Phoenix using the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.
If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select United States from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in Arizona.
I
Why use Arizona VPN servers?
Stream TV, movies, and more
ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch U.S. TV securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your right to privacy
We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why our systems are carefully designed not to collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers automatically wipe all data with every reboot as part of our independently-audited privacy policy.
Stay safe on public Wi-Fi
When you connect to public Wi-Fi networks in shopping malls, cafes, co-working spaces, and even libraries or schools, you become more vulnerable to cyberattacks. In addition to changing your IP address, ExpressVPN also wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel that shields your communications on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
Stop your ISP from accessing your browsing data
U.S. telecommunication providers—including internet service providers (ISPs)— can retain user metadata for up to two years (depending on your provider) and provide it on demand to government agencies. You can use a VPN to shield your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is hidden from your ISP and other third parties.
Stream your favorite Arizona sports teams with a VPN
Don’t miss a game! Securely stream live games from all your favorite sports, including the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Support your Arizona teams by live streaming Arizona State, the Phoenix Suns, Diamondbacks, and Cardinals games.
Find out how to live stream the week’s top sports events with a VPN.
Use a VPN to get an Arizona IP address
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a U.S. city of your choice—like Phoenix, Arizona—so apps and websites will think you are located in that U.S. city or state.
With ultra-fast VPN servers in U.S. locations like Phoenix, Tampa, New Jersey, Chicago, and Los Angeles, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get a U.S. IP address in these locations and many more.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.
FAQ: Arizona VPN
The cost of a Arizona VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Arizona VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
No, you won’t find a free VPN that offers the same quality of service as ExpressVPN. But you can get a risk-free trial just by signing up for ExpressVPN and taking advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Yes, you should use a VPN in Arizona and anywhere else in the U.S. when you go online. Using a VPN is highly recommended, as it keeps you safe on untrusted networks and makes your internet activity private from your ISP and other third parties.
The best VPN for Arizona is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Phoenix server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Yes, ExpressVPN is compatible with TikTok and has multiple U.S. VPN server locations.
U.S. government officials have claimed that TikTok is a national security threat due to the possibility of TikTok sharing user data with its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The U.S. has also raised concerns about TikTok censoring information and influencing Americans.
While TikTok is not yet banned in any U.S. state for ordinary citizens, the U.S. Congress recently passed legislation titled the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. This law, signed by President Joe Biden on April 24, 2024, mandates ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, to sell its stake in the app within a year or face a ban in the U.S.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Arizona, or anywhere else in the world.
