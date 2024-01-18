Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get {{bonus_months}} months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Best Arizona VPN in 2024Best Arizona VPN in 2024

Connect to VPN servers in Phoenix, AZ

ExpressVPN is the fastest way to get a Arizona IP address. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN
#1 Trusted VPN
Best for the U.S.

How to get an Arizona VPN

Get an Arizona VPN in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to the secure VPN server location for Arizona.

Connect to VPN servers in Arizona

Servers connected to each other.

ExpressVPN has servers in 24 U.S. locations, including Arizona. To connect to VPN servers in Arizona, select Phoenix using the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select United States from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in Arizona.

I

Get ExpressVPN

Why use Arizona VPN servers?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream TV, movies, and more

ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch U.S. TV securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Protect your right to privacy

We believe no one has a right to know what you do online—not even us. That’s why our systems are carefully designed not to collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers automatically wipe all data with every reboot as part of our independently-audited privacy policy.

Using a VPN while on public Wi-Fi in a cafe

Stay safe on public Wi-Fi

When you connect to public Wi-Fi networks in shopping malls, cafes, co-working spaces, and even libraries or schools, you become more vulnerable to cyberattacks. In addition to changing your IP address, ExpressVPN also wraps your traffic in an encrypted tunnel that shields your communications on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Stop your ISP from accessing your browsing data

U.S. telecommunication providers—including internet service providers (ISPs)— can retain user metadata for up to two years (depending on your provider) and provide it on demand to government agencies. You can use a VPN to shield your IP address and encrypt your web traffic so that your browsing data is hidden from your ISP and other third parties.

Get ExpressVPN

Stream your favorite Arizona sports teams with a VPN

Servers connected to each other.

Don’t miss a game! Securely stream live games from all your favorite sports, including the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Support your Arizona teams by live streaming Arizona State, the Phoenix Suns, Diamondbacks, and Cardinals games.

Find out how to live stream the week’s top sports events with a VPN.

Use a VPN to get an Arizona IP address

A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a U.S. city of your choice—like Phoenix, Arizona—so apps and websites will think you are located in that U.S. city or state.

How to get a U.S. IP address

With ultra-fast VPN servers in U.S. locations like Phoenix, Tampa, New Jersey, Chicago, and Los Angeles, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get a U.S. IP address in these locations and many more.

Get ExpressVPN

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.

U.S. VPN protecting a variety of devices.
VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Get ExpressVPN

FAQ: Arizona VPN

Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Arizona, or anywhere else in the world.

UNITED KINGDOM
CANADA
USA
MEXICO
AUSTRALIA
FRANCE
SINGAPORE
JAPAN
GERMANY
IRELAND
HONG KONG
BRAZIL
ITALY
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
ARGENTINA
TURKEY
INDONESIA
VIETNAM
SWEDEN
MALAYSIA
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get an Arizona VPN risk-free

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Arizona. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days.

Get ExpressVPN