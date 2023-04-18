How to get a German IP address How to get a German IP address
The best way to get a German IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.
Use a VPN to get a German IP address
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Germany—so apps and websites will think you are located in Germany.
With ultra-fast German VPN servers in Frankfurt and Nuremberg, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Germany, or any of 94 countries around the world.
What is a German IP address?
An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A German IP address is one assigned to a server in Germany.
Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.
Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.
Why get a German IP address?
A German IP address allows you to browse the internet as if you were in Germany. This is useful for accessing websites that use geoblocking to restrict their content to certain regions.
If your VPN doesn’t have servers in Germany, or isn’t optimized for maximum compatibility, you may lose access to these services whenever you connect. But a premium VPN like ExpressVPN is engineered to protect your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online, whether you’re streaming sports on DAZN or German TV and movies on RTL+, ProSieben, or Netflix.
Can I use a free VPN to get a German IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
FAQ: Getting a German IP address
Is it safe to use a VPN to get a German IP address?
Yes! Using a VPN is not only a safe way to get a German IP address, it’s also the safest way to be online in any situation.
Using a VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
Is it legal to use a VPN to get a German IP address?
Yes. Individuals and companies around the world use VPNs to protect their private information and online activity.
How do I change my IP address location to Germany?
Open the ExpressVPN app and select the dropdown menu in the location bar. Choose your preferred city, or simply select “Germany” and ExpressVPN will pick the best server location for you.
Can I get a German IP address from a specific city?
You can! ExpressVPN has server locations in Frankfurt and Nuremberg. Just select your preferred city from the dropdown menu when connecting to ExpressVPN.
What is the best VPN to get a German IP address?
The best VPN to get a German IP address is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10Gbps servers and server locations in 94 countries around the world. Select a German server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
