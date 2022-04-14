Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

The logins and passwords stored in ExpressVPN Keys are protected by your primary password—which is created by and known only to you. When unlocking your password manager, you will need to enter your primary password.

You can only change your primary password via the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. It is not possible to do so in ExpressVPN for Android.

If you are unable to change your primary password, follow these steps and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

Verify that your device is connected to the internet. If you are connected to a network where internet access may be restricted (e.g., a public Wi-Fi network), connect to a VPN. Use another device or connect to a different network. Download and install the latest version of ExpressVPN for your device (Windows, Mac, or Linux). Sign out, then sign back in to the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or Linux. On a web browser, visit chrome://extensions. Disable and enable ExpressVPN Keys extension. On the same page, remove the extension entirely, then reinstall it.

