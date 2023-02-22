Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can import your logins from Brave into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer or Android.

Import your Brave logins using your computer

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In Brave, install the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome browser extension for Chrome. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab > Settings. Click Import from existing services. Enter your primary password. Select Other. Follow the on-screen instructions. Click Choose File. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Brave

Brave will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Brave.

Important: After you delete your logins from Brave, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Brave into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete your logins all at once, follow these steps:

In Brave, enter brave://settings/clearBrowserData in the search bar. Click Advanced. For Time range, select All Time. Select Passwords and other sign-in data and unselect other options. Click Clear data.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In Brave, enter brave://settings/passwords in the search bar. Under Saved passwords, click next to each login. Click Remove. Repeat the same step for all the logins.

To prevent Brave from filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In Brave, enter brave://settings/addresses. Toggle Save and fill basic info off.

Need help?

Back to top

Import your Brave logins using your Android device

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options > Settings > Data. Tap Import from existing services. Tap Brave. Follow the on-screen instructions. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Brave

Brave will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Brave.

Important: After you delete your logins from Brave, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Brave into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete all your logins at once, follow these steps:

In the Brave app, tap . Tap History > Clear browsing data… Tap Advanced > All time. Select only Saved passwords. Tap Clear data.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In the Brave app, tap . Tap Settings > Password Manager. Tap the login. Tap the trash icon. Tap Delete password.

To prevent Brave from asking you to save logins in Brave Password Manager or filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In the Brave app, tap . Tap Settings. Tap Addresses and more, then toggle Save and fill addresses off. Go back to the Settings screen. Tap Password Manager. Tap Save passwords off.

Need help?

Back to top

Import your Brave logins using your iOS device

Brave does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer or Android.

Need help?

Back to top