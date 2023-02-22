Wichtig: ExpressVPN Keys ExpressVPN Keys wird schrittweise für alle Nutzer unter Windows, Mac und Linux über eine ExpressVPN Keys ExpressVPN Keys wird schrittweise für alle Nutzer unter Windows, Mac und Linux über eine Chrome-Browsererweiterung (kompatibel mit Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi und Brave) und in der ExpressVPN-App für iOS und Android implementiert.

You can import your logins from Brave into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer or Android.

Import your Brave logins using your computer

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In Brave, install the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome browser extension for Chrome. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab > Settings. Click Import from existing services. Enter your primary password. Select Other. Follow the on-screen instructions. Click Choose File. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Brave

Brave will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Brave.

Important: After you delete your logins from Brave, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Brave into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete your logins all at once, follow these steps:

In Brave, enter brave://settings/clearBrowserData in the search bar. Click Advanced. For Time range, select All Time. Select Passwords and other sign-in data and unselect other options. Click Clear data.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In Brave, enter brave://settings/passwords in the search bar. Under Saved passwords, click next to each login. Click Remove. Repeat the same step for all the logins.

To prevent Brave from filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In Brave, enter brave://settings/addresses. Toggle Save and fill basic info off.

Importieren Sie Ihre Brave-Logins mit Ihrem Android-Gerät

1. Importieren Sie Ihre Logins in ExpressVPN Keys

Tippen Sie in der ExpressVPN-App für Android auf Optionen > Einstellungen > Daten. Tippen Sie auf Von vorhandenen Diensten importieren. Tippen Sie auf Brave. Befolgen Sie die Anweisungen auf dem Bildschirm. Versichern Sie sich, dass alle Ihre Logins entsprechend importiert wurden.

2. Löschen Sie Ihre Logins in Brave

Brave will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Brave.

Important: After you delete your logins from Brave, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Brave into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete all your logins at once, follow these steps:

In the Brave app, tap . Tap History > Clear browsing data… Tap Advanced > All time. Select only Saved passwords. Tap Clear data.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In the Brave app, tap . Tap Settings > Password Manager. Tap the login. Tap the trash icon. Tap Delete password.

To prevent Brave from asking you to save logins in Brave Password Manager or filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In the Brave app, tap . Tap Settings. Tap Addresses and more, then toggle Save and fill addresses off. Go back to the Settings screen. Tap Password Manager. Tap Save passwords off.

Importieren Sie Ihre Brave-Logins mit Ihrem iOS-Gerät

Brave erlaubt den Export von Logins unter iOS nicht. Folgen Sie den obigen Schritten, um Ihre Logins über Ihren Computer oder Android zu importieren.

