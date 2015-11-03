What can a VPN do?Show Me
5 ways to use your VPNSee Them Now
This guide will show you how to download and install the ExpressVPN app on your device.
The download and installation steps vary for different devices. Refer to the section corresponding to your device below.
I want to use ExpressVPN on:
Note: To use ExpressVPN, you will need to have an active ExpressVPN subscription.
Download and install ExpressVPN on Windows, Mac, or Linux
1. Sign in to your account
Go to the ExpressVPN account dashboard. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.
Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.
2. Download the VPN app
Click the Download button to get the ExpressVPN app for your operating system.
Keep this browser window open. You will need the activation code for the setup later.
3. Set up the VPN app
Refer to the setup instructions for:
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Download and install ExpressVPN on Android
The following steps apply to Android mobile devices and Android-based devices such as Chromebook.
1. Download the VPN app
In the Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, or Huawei Store, search for ExpressVPN. Tap Install.
2. Set up the VPN app
Refer to the setup instructions for ExpressVPN for Android.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Download and install ExpressVPN on iOS
1. Download the VPN app
In the App Store, search for ExpressVPN. Tap GET.
2. Set up the VPN app
Refer to the setup instructions for ExpressVPN for iOS.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Download and install ExpressVPN on routers
If you have a compatible router model, learn how to download and install ExpressVPN on it.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
How to sign in to ExpressVPN on any device
To sign in to ExpressVPN on these devices, you will need:
- Your email address
- The activation code (for the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or routers)
If you have issues activating the ExpressVPN app, refer to this troubleshooting guide.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.