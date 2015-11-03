What can a VPN do? Show Me

This guide will show you how to download and install the ExpressVPN app on your device.

The download and installation steps vary for different devices. Refer to the section corresponding to your device below.

I want to use ExpressVPN on:

Note: To use ExpressVPN, you will need to have an active ExpressVPN subscription.

Download and install ExpressVPN on Windows, Mac, or Linux

1. Sign in to your account

Go to the ExpressVPN account dashboard. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

2. Download the VPN app

Click the Download button to get the ExpressVPN app for your operating system.

Keep this browser window open. You will need the activation code for the setup later.

3. Set up the VPN app

Refer to the setup instructions for:

Download and install ExpressVPN on Android

The following steps apply to Android mobile devices and Android-based devices such as Chromebook.

1. Download the VPN app

In the Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, or Huawei Store, search for ExpressVPN. Tap Install.

Important: If you cannot access the Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, or Huawei Store on your Android mobile device, If you cannot access the Google Play Store, Galaxy Store, or Huawei Store on your Android mobile device, download the APK directly to it

2. Set up the VPN app

Refer to the setup instructions for ExpressVPN for Android.

Download and install ExpressVPN on iOS

1. Download the VPN app

In the App Store, search for ExpressVPN. Tap GET.

Important: If you do not see ExpressVPN in your App Store, you will need to If you do not see ExpressVPN in your App Store, you will need to change your App Store’s location to one where ExpressVPN is available.

2. Set up the VPN app

Refer to the setup instructions for ExpressVPN for iOS.

Download and install ExpressVPN on routers

Important: ExpressVPN for routers is compatible with select ExpressVPN for routers is compatible with select Asus Linksys , and Netgear routers.

If you have a compatible router model, learn how to download and install ExpressVPN on it.

How to sign in to ExpressVPN on any device

To sign in to ExpressVPN on these devices, you will need:

Your email address

The activation code (for the ExpressVPN app for Windows, Mac, or routers)

If you have issues activating the ExpressVPN app, refer to this troubleshooting guide.

