This guide will show you how to download older versions of the ExpressVPN apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
To download older versions of the ExpressVPN app:
- Go to your ExpressVPN account dashboard. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and select Sign In.
- From the menu on the left-hand side, select Changelog.
- Selectnext to your chosen device (Note that legacy app versions for routers are coming soon).
- Select the app version you wish to download. The download will start right away.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.