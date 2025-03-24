This guide will show you how to download older versions of the ExpressVPN apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Important: We recommend you use the latest versions of the ExpressVPN apps and avoid downgrading in order to get the best possible privacy and security experience. You can find the latest ExpressVPN app releases here

To download older versions of the ExpressVPN app:

Go to your ExpressVPN account dashboard. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and select Sign In.

From the menu on the left-hand side, select Changelog.

Select next to your chosen device (Note that legacy app versions for routers are coming soon).

Select the app version you wish to download. The download will start right away.



