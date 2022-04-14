Need a VPN or DNS for your device?Get ExpressVPN Now
This guide will show you how to import your logins stored in your browsers and other password managers. When setting up an account for ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager) for the first time, you will be prompted to do so.
You can only import your logins from other password managers using the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. This functionality is not available in ExpressVPN for Android.
You can import your existing logins at any time by following these steps:
- Install the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension.
- Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension.
- Click the Options tab.
- Click Settings.
- Click Import from existing services.
- Unlock the password manager.
- Select the service you want to import passwords from.
- Follow the instructions.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.