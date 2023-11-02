Your secrets stay with you

Zero-knowledge encryption allows you to store items in Keys in a way that only you—the person with the secret primary password—can access. In other words, your stored items are so secure that even we can’t see them.

When you store items in Keys, your primary password and any other plaintext information never leaves your device. Therefore, ExpressVPN Keys and its servers have no way of accessing this information. Even if a sophisticated attacker were to somehow get access to our systems, all your information will remain end-to-end encrypted.