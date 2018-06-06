The 4 best encrypted email providers for extra security

Gmail may be the world’s most popular email service, but that doesn’t mean it’s the most secure. In fact, Google’s admitted to regularly reading users’ messages to better serve them ads. While the practice has since been said to have stopped, the fact that Google could read your supposedly secure messages in the first place is enough to cause concern.

Fortunately, there are other email options today besides the big three.

What does encryption mean, in terms of email?

When talking about encrypted emails, it’s important to remember that not every service is created equal: Some providers store emails in a way that cannot easily be accessed, while others offer self-destructing messages that will erase your tracks.

But by far most secure way to hide the contents of your email is to encrypt them with PGP, for pretty good privacy. Some email providers make this easier too, although there are security concerns about leaving your PGP key on a website.

Still, as we send messages from one recipient to another, metadata is always left behind, and if a recipient uses an unencrypted messaging service, it will eradicate any privacy protections you think you have.

It’s important to know how your email provider works and how it handles outside messaging services.

ExpressVPN’s picks for secure email providers

If you’re in the market for a more robust and secure email provider, check out ExpressVPN’s top picks. And, with each service sporting a free version, you can try them all before you decide which one works for you.

1. ProtonMail

Developed in 2013, ProtonMail has a long and reputable track record of providing users with a legitimate encrypted and anonymous messaging service.

Headquartered in Switzerland, ProtonMail is arguably the most trusted email provider today. Unlike U.S.-based email services like Gmail and Outlook, which are often forced to turn over sensitive documents, ProtonMail has no such obligations and is, therefore, the smarter choice for people who may be worried about sending potentially sensitive documents online.

As a secure messaging service, it’s second to none.

Features:

100% open-source

Offers end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and self-destructing messages

Dedicated mobile apps for Android and iOS

Allows file sizes up to 25 MB and free mail storage up to 500 MB

Different pricing options, but the free version may be enough for most

Bottom line:

If you care about your privacy (and we assume you do—after all, you’re reading this article), then ProtonMail is the gold standard encrypted email platform. With the ability to create self-destructing messages, ProtonMail members can send encrypted messages to any recipient, regardless of which email service they use.

With an easy-to-use interface, robust encryption protocols, and dedicated mobile apps, it’s definitely the cream of the crop.

* Learn more about ProtonMail.

2. CounterMail

With more than 4,000 different types of PGP encryption keys, CounterMail’s a force to be reckoned with. The service itself is headquartered in Sweden, giving it a leg up in terms of privacy protections.

CounterMail also uses end-to-end encryption and is one of the only known email providers to offer its own secure USB key option, which makes it an excellent choice for people constantly sending secure messages on the go.

Features:

Fully anonymous email service

Headquartered in Sweden

Uses OpenPGP with 4,096 different encryption keys to safeguard your messages

Includes Linux, Mac, Android, and iOS support

One-week free trial, with subscription plans starting at $6.33 a month

Bottom line:

A veritable powerhouse of encryption protocols, CounterMail is a great service with a strong focus on user privacy. The site itself may look like something straight out of Windows 95, but the service is top class.

While CounterMail offers a one-week free trial, subscription plans start at roughly $6 a month—making it the most expensive email option on this list.

* Learn more about CounterMail.

3. Mailfence

Launched in the wake of the Snowden revelations, Mailfence is another email service that offers encrypted messages with a strong focus on user privacy. By using OpenPGP, this service ensures that only the sender and recipient can read messages.

Unlike other encrypted email providers, it also comes with a host of other features, including digital signatures, built-in calendars, and more.

Features:



Headquartered in Belgium

Uses two-factor authentication and automatically detects and blocks spam

Features highly customizable email settings

Lets users import their information from Outlook and Gmail

10 MB attachment limit with 500 MB of free storage

Bottom line:

Mailfence is an incredibly potent and versatile email platform that donates 15% of its yearly revenue to the Electronic Frontier Foundation. That said, the free version generally offers more than enough storage and options for most users.

Unfortunately, Malifence doesn’t offer any dedicated mobile apps as of this article’s publication, which makes it significantly less practical than other services on the list. It also only lets users send encrypted messages to people who are also using Mailfence or OpenPGP, which makes it slightly less approachable for some users.

* Learn more about Mailfence.

4. Tutanota

Another great open-source email service, Tutanota uses end-to-end encryption to keep your correspondence secure.

Unlike other messaging services, it also automatically encrypts all in and outgoing messages regardless of which email service the recipient uses—a great feature if you’re writing someone outside your known network. However, the company is headquartered in Germany, which may or may not raise a few red flags.

Features:

Completely open-source and uses end-to-end encryption on all messages

Offers dedicated apps for iOS and Android

Gives non-Tutanota users a secure link to read encrypted messages

Allows up to 1 GB of free storage; unlimited storage costs 1 euro a month

Bottom line:

With more than two million active users, Tutanota is a popular service with a dedicated following. That said, the service doesn’t currently support PGP encryption, which automatically knocks it down a few pegs.

As a free secure messaging service with dedicated apps and the ability to send secure messages to recipients outside the Tutanota network, it’s a worthy contender.

* Learn more about Tutanota.

Don’t forget your VPN!

We hope this list helps narrow down your search. While each email option comes with its own pros and cons, you can always up the privacy ante by keeping your VPN on at all times.

If you use (or have used) any of the email providers listed above, leave a comment with your own opinions below.