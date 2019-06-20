You asked for more, and we heard you. ExpressVPN is excited to announce that we’re changing our multiple-device policy to allow five simultaneous connections per subscription.

Each ExpressVPN subscription has always been intended to meet the needs of a single user, but we understand that our previous limit of three connections had not kept up with modern expectations for the number of internet-connected devices.

This new policy will help ensure that you can continue to enjoy the privacy and security you have come to know and love across every platform you own, now and into the future.

More connections for all your devices

Today, ExpressVPN offers easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux, and over the years, we’ve extended our services to include a range of other devices.

As always, users are encouraged to install ExpressVPN on as many devices as they wish, at any time. There’s no limit to installations, only to simultaneous connections.

Those who do need to use ExpressVPN on more than five devices at a time may purchase an additional license, or better yet, just install our app for routers, and protect every device in your home right from the source—even those that may not be able to install ExpressVPN apps, like IoT devices, certain smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

ExpressVPN listens to your feedback, and we’re always looking for ways to improve. Please keep those comments coming. And if you’ve been needing more connections, we’ve got you covered.

