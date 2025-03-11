Here are ExpressVPN, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our premium online privacy and security solution to the people who need it most. That’s why today we’re excited to talk about our first-ever student discount program.

By partnering with two of the world’s most trusted student discount providers, Unidays and Student Beans, we’re now able to offer special savings and make our best-in-class digital privacy protection available at budget-friendly prices.

The new ExpressVPN student offer has two parts.

First, we’re giving students the opportunity to try before you buy, letting you experience ExpressVPN’s industry-leading features without paying a penny, thanks to a 14-day free trial.

After that, we’re introducing our first-ever student discount. Students who sign up for a 12-month ExpressVPN subscription via either platform will receive an extra 4 months completely free, working out at a total savings of 51% compared to the monthly price.

Alternatively, the 24-month offer also includes an extra 4 months free, working out at an even bigger 61% discount. Students who transfer to a full plan after their free trial period will also benefit from our famous risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to get ExpressVPN’s student deals

Taking advantage of ExpressVPN’s new student deals couldn’t be easier.

Go to the main Unidays or Student Beans website, whichever your preferred student deals hub is. Sign-up or log-in to your account. Now, go to the ExpressVPN x Unidays or ExpressVPN x Student Beans Follow the prompts and enjoy a 14-day free trial, followed by your special student discount!

That’s it! Now, here are some of the reasons why a VPN will give your digital world the glow up it deserves as a student.

Why students need a VPN

Online privacy and security is a major concern for students. From peace of mind when using public Wi-Fi to taking control of your personal data, ExpressVPN offers a range of benefits tailored to the needs of those at universities and colleges all over the world.

Secure public Wi-Fi: With ExpressVPN, students can safely connect to public Wi-Fi networks on campus, in libraries, coffee shops or train stations, knowing their data and privacy are protected. This is more important than ever before, as illustrated by recent attacks on the UK’s National Rail network.

Change your virtual location: Access educational resources, news sites, and content from around the world by choosing from ExpressVPN’s vast server network spanning 105 countries. Whether it’s colleges cracking down on socials due to bandwidth concerns, or outright government censorship, we give you the access you need—when you need it.

Enhanced privacy protection: ExpressVPN masks users’ IP addresses, keeping their communications and browsing data secure from prying eyes. Give your digital life the self-care it deserves and decide who gets access to your personal info, online habits, and history, rather than broadcasting it to Big Tech, ISPs, data brokers, and other third-parties by default.

Access to services in particular is a cornerstone of today’s higher education experience, making ExpressVPN is a vital tool for your digital toolbox. So whether you’re studying, traveling, or just chilling out, now you can enjoy an online experience without limits—all while making your digital security as simple as the press of a button.