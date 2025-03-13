ExpressVPN has a first class deal for Delta business travelers

With the global travel landscape more complex than ever, we’re pleased to announce a first class offer for members of the Delta Business Traveler program: a special 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN, followed by an extra 4 months free for subscribers to our 12-month annual plan.

We believe everyone has the right to privacy, security, and freedom when the travel—especially online. Our recent 2024 survey found that 7% of travelers had been victim to cybercrime while traveling, including serious incidents of unauthorized bank transactions and personal data breaches. Fortunately, there’s an easy way for those travelers (and others like them) to take back control on their next work trip.

ExpressVPN offers business travelers (and their companies) the peace of mind they need to stay productive on-the-go. That’s because in a single press, our app — which is available on all major platforms including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux and more — gives you a new IP address that effectively masks your online activity from bad actors. This protects personal and business communications from prying eyes.

Our partnership with Delta therefore provides business travelers with the safer, more private online experience they need. With ExpressVPN, you can enjoy working worry-free from airport lounges, hotels, or using Delta’s in-flight Wi-Fi services. It offers both professional reassurance to travelers and their employers, plus the personal convenience of being able to securely access important work resources and other content from abroad.

Why VPN protection is essential for business travelers

ExpressVPN’s 2024 survey of 8000 respondents found that 7% of travelers had directly encountered cybercrime while traveling. This included serious incidents of unauthorized bank transactions and personal data breaches, with long-lasting effects beyond the duration of the trip.

According to the latest IBM report, the global average cost of a data breach now sits at an eye-watering $4.88m, up 10% YoY. It’s a staggering amount and, yes: individual business travelers can definitely be the weakest link.

In addition to protecting your connection with a VPN, digital privacy best practices when traveling include avoiding unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, protecting emails and login credentials, and ensuring confidential information remains safeguarded at all times. Check out our full guide to VPN benefits to learn even more.

Your next work trip starts here

This great deal illustrates our commitment to helping business travelers stay secure in today’s challenging cybersecurity landscape.

Combining an extended, complementary experience of our best-in-class privacy and security features with fantastic savings on our most popular plan, it’s here to give you the confidence you need every time you take to the skies for work.

In fact, it’s one or two partnerships we’ve recently launched aimed at helping business travelers stay safe, the other being with Booking.com for Business.

With ExpressVPN in your pocket, laptop bag, or suitcase and activated at the press of a button, consider your next trip cleared for take-off.