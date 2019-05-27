NOTE: This post was originally published on May 27, 2019

For older versions of the ExpressVPN browser extension, click here.

Incredible news! We’ve given the ExpressVPN browser extension a complete overhaul!

Letting you remotely control the ExpressVPN app from your Chrome or Firefox browser, the extension has a brand new design and comes bundled with a host of killer features.

Because it works in conjunction with the full app, the ExpressVPN extension gives you all the protection of a VPN, unlike some other so-called VPN extensions out there. It can also help you spoof your HTML5 geolocation, and it features the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s HTTPS Everywhere.

HTTPS Everywhere ensures that you are automatically directed to the safer HTTPS version of thousands of major websites. What’s more, it works whether or not you’re connected to the VPN.

But that’s not all. The new browser extension has lots of other impressive features.

ExpressVPN browser extension: The full list of features

Connect and disconnect from the VPN from your browser Easily change your VPN server location Access additional privacy and security features Spoof location feature to disguise your location on HTML5 sites Block WebRTC HTTPS Everywhere



(Optional) Auto-connect to last used ExpressVPN location

Quickly see your VPN connection status from the toolbar

Get connection status notifications

Install the ExpressVPN browser extension today!

Setup is instant, and the extension runs the same as traditional ExpressVPN apps. Blimey!

Full installation instructions can be found here. Enjoy!

Previous ExpressVPN browser updates

ExpressVPN Safari extension

Introducing the new ExpressVPN Safari extension for Mac app users The newest ExpressVPN app for Mac is available, and it includes a fantastic new ExpressVPN extension for Safari! (Use Chrome or Firefox? ExpressVPN has an extension for those too.) When it comes to privacy extensions, there’s simply none better than ExpressVPN’s extension for Safari. The new ExpressVPN browser extension offers seamless integration and has some impressive features: Built-in kill switch to protect your data

DNS leak protection

Spoof location feature to disguise your location on HTML5 sites

See your VPN connection status from the toolbar

Works without the need to run the Mac app in the background

(Optional) Auto-connect to ExpressVPN on Safari launch Setup is instant, and the extension runs the same as traditional ExpressVPN apps. Enjoy!



Johnny 5 is the founding editor of the blog and writes about pressing technology issues. From important cat privacy stories to governments and corporations that overstep their boundaries, Johnny covers it all.