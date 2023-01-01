Vivaldi ExpressVPN App: Features

Vivaldi is a Chromium-based, fully-featured web browser that promises not to track or profile its users. With a VPN, you can experience an internet without borders while protecting your privacy and security. All you need is a Vivaldi VPN by ExpressVPN to supercharge your browser experience!

Easy to use

Turn on VPN protection instantly, straight from your Vivaldi browser window. Simply download the ExpressVPN extension from the Chrome Webstore using Vivaldi.

Multilingual interface

Prefer a language other than English? ExpressVPN for Vivaldi is available in 17 different languages.

WebRTC blocking

Protects your privacy by preventing websites from discovering your true IP address and location, instead replacing it with a different one that’s shared by numerous users.

Lightning fast speeds

Browse, stream, download, and game with ultra-fast speeds on Vivaldi with ExpressVPN. With next-gen 10Gbps servers in our most popular locations, you’ll never be left wanting.

Location spoofing

ExpressVPN’s Vivaldi VPN app changes your Vivaldi geolocation data to match the IP address of the VPN location to which you’re connected.