Where to watch ‘Normal People’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Normal People’ online

Rain-soaked Sligo, stolen glances between Marianne and Connell, and a love story that burns bright and flickers low. If you’re craving an emotional rollercoaster of a will-they-won’t-they drama, ditch the search; here’s the perfect show. With ExpressVPN, it's never been easier to binge-watch every episode of Normal People securely on any network. Here's where to watch Normal People online.

Where to watch ‘Normal People’ online in the UK

Watch Normal People with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

BBC iPlayer

Price: Free
Free trial: None

Catch up on Connell and Marianne's journey for free on BBC iPlayer. Creating an account is quick, but you'll need a valid UK postcode (NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT). Note that BBC iPlayer is only available in the UK. If you’ve traveled out of the UK, connect to ExpressVPN’s UK server location to stream the show from anywhere.


Where to watch ‘Normal People’ online in Australia

Stan

Price: From 12 AUD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Stan is the streaming service of choice to watch Normal People in Australia. It has all 12 episodes so that you can follow Marianne and Connell's journey from start to finish. You can choose from different plans, including Stan Basic, Standard, and Premium. Premium provides 4K streaming for the best visual experience. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN should select an Australian server location for the best streaming experience anywhere and on any network.


Where to watch ‘Normal People’ online in Canada

ICI TOU.TV

Price: From 8 CAD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial

For those in Canada, ICI TOU.TV is the go-to platform for streaming Normal People. As CBC’s French-language streaming service, ICI TOU.TV typically has English content dubbed in French without subtitles. You will need to create an account and subscribe to start streaming. Canadians watching with ExpressVPN should select a Canadian server location for the best streaming experience anywhere.


Where to watch ‘Normal People’ online in New Zealand

TVNZ+

Price: Free
Free trial: None

TVNZ+ is an excellent option for streaming Normal People in New Zealand. The ad-supported platform allows you to watch the entire series for free, making it an accessible choice for fans of the show. With TVNZ+, you can dive into Marianne and Connell's emotional journey as they navigate the complexities of their relationship. Traveling out of New Zealand? Connect to ExpressVPN’s New Zealand server location to access TVNZ+ securely anywhere and on any network, including public Wi-Fi.


Prime Video

Price: From 11 NZD/month
Free trial: 30-day free trial

Kiwis can watch Normal People on Prime Video for an ad-free premium viewing experience. The service offers all 12 episodes of the series, providing high-quality streams and the convenience of watching on various devices. Kiwis watching with ExpressVPN should select an NZ server location for the best streaming experience


Where to watch ‘Normal People’ online in Italy

RaiPlay

Price: Free
Free trial: None

For viewers in Italy, RaiPlay is the streamer of choice for watching Normal People. As the free streaming service of Italy's national broadcaster, RaiPlay offers a rich selection of shows and movies, including this beloved series letting you dive into the intricate relationship between Marianne and Connell. Watching Normal People on the go? Connect to ExpressVPN’s Italy server location for secure access to RaiPlay, whether connected to school and office networks or even public Wi-Fi.


Where to watch ‘Normal People’ online in the U.S.

Hulu

Price: From 8 USD/month
Free trial: None

American fans can stream Normal People exclusively on Hulu. Follow Marianne and Connell’s love story all the way through, from high school to adulthood. Hulu offers flexible viewing options with or without ads. Whether traveling or at home, American fans watching with ExpressVPN should select a U.S. server location to access Hulu.


Where to watch ‘Normal People’ online for free

There are a few ways to watch Normal People for free:

  • BBC iPlayer: Stream all episodes of Normal People for free in the UK on BBC iPlayer. Note that this service is only available in the UK.
  • TVNZ+: Watch Normal People for free in New Zealand on TVNZ+. The ad-supported platform is only available in New Zealand.
  • RaiPlay: Enjoy Normal People for free in Italy on RaiPlay. This service is available only within Italy.

If you’re traveling and want to watch Normal People, simply connect to a server location in your home country to access the show. For example, British viewers can connect to a UK server location to watch the show for free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Normal People’ in another country?

While you can watch Normal People by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Normal People’ about?

Marianne and Connell's First Kiss | Normal People: Exclusive First Look Preview

Normal People follows the intense, on-again, off-again relationship between Marianne and Connell, two young people from a small town in Ireland. Marianne is intelligent and headstrong but socially awkward, while Connell is popular and well-liked yet struggles with self-confidence.

The series explores their complex emotional and physical connection as they navigate the trials of adolescence, university life, and their evolving identities. Through their highs and lows, Normal People offers a raw and realistic portrayal of young love and personal growth. The series is based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Sally Rooney.

How many episodes of ‘Normal People’ are there?

Normal people cast

Normal People has 12 episodes in its first and only season. The first six episodes are directed by Lenny Abrahamson, with the rest directed by Hettie Macdonald. Episodes are approximately 30 minutes each.

‘Normal People’ cast

Normal People features a talented cast that brings the characters of Sally Rooney's novel to life with emotional depth and nuance. Here are the main actors and the characters they portray:

  • Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan
  • Paul Mescal as Connell Waldron
  • Eliot Salt as Joanna
  • Desmond Eastwood as Niall
  • India Mullen as Peggy
  • Fionn O'Shea as Jamie
  • Leah McNamara as Rachel
  • Aoife Hinds as Helen Brophy
  • Lancelot Ncube as Lukas

More shows like ‘Normal People’

Watch TV Shows Online

‘Normal People’ FAQ

