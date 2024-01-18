Normal People follows the intense, on-again, off-again relationship between Marianne and Connell, two young people from a small town in Ireland. Marianne is intelligent and headstrong but socially awkward, while Connell is popular and well-liked yet struggles with self-confidence.

The series explores their complex emotional and physical connection as they navigate the trials of adolescence, university life, and their evolving identities. Through their highs and lows, Normal People offers a raw and realistic portrayal of young love and personal growth. The series is based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Sally Rooney.