Wanting a kids’ show that offers life lessons wrapped in laughs? Or just a break from a certain British pig? Look no further than Bluey! This hit Australian animation and its titular character is just as charming for grown-ups as it is for kids. Wherever you are in the world, here’s where to watch Bluey.
Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
ABC iView
Bluey’s home in Australia, ABC iView is where you can watch Bluey for free. The platform gives you access to every available episode of the show and is expected to stream new episodes when they’re released. ABC iView is only available to viewers Down Under. Simply create an account with a valid email address to start streaming.
TVNZ+
Fans in New Zealand can enjoy Bluey for free, with ads, on TVNZ+. The platform has all episodes of this perennially popular kids’ show available for on-demand streaming, which you can watch once you’ve created an account with your email address. It’s anticipated that the platform will stream new episodes as they’re released.
Disney+
Viewers in the U.S., UK, Philippines, Canada, and other countries outside of Australia and New Zealand can access Bluey on Disney+. You can stream all episodes of the show on demand, and new ones are set to be added as they become available. You will need a subscription to access the content, but creating one is easy. All you need is an email address or local phone number from the country where you’re signing up.
YouTube
The official Bluey YouTube Channel is a treasure trove for fans around the world. You’ll find select full episodes, unique shorts, and clips showcasing memorable moments from the show. The channel also features exclusive videos that spotlight fan-favorite characters in new and entertaining scenarios. It’s the perfect channel for quick, free Bluey fixes.
Foxtel Now
All episodes of Bluey are available on Foxtel Now in Australia, and we expect new ones will be added as they’re released. This subscription-based service requires sign-up and accepts Visa or Mastercard for payment (note: American Express and Diners Club are not accepted). Foxtel Now offers on-demand streaming, so you can watch Bluey any time you like.
Where to watch ‘Bluey’ minisodes online
Fans who want to watch Bluey minisodes—the bite-sized adventures of everyone's favorite Blue Heeler family—can access ABC iView. For a seamless viewing experience even when you’re traveling abroad, remember to connect to ExpressVPN’s secure servers before logging in to watch Bluey.
ABC iView
You can stream all of the available Bluey shorts for free on ABC iView in Australia. Plus, as it’s Bluey’s home Down Under, it’s expected that new minisodes will become available as they’re released. Sign up with your email address to access ABC iView’s content on demand.
Disney+
Disney+ is the go-to platform if you want to watch Bluey minisodes outside of Australia. All the short but sweet adventures are available on-demand in a variety of countries, including the U.S., UK, Philippines, and others.
Where to watch Bluey all grown up
The final episode of Bluey Season 3, ‘Surprise,’ flashes forward to the future, where we meet Bluey and Bingo as grown-ups—grey-streaked hair and all. Here’s where you can stream this touching episode of the show:
- ABC iView: Available in Australia, ABC iView has all episodes of Bluey, including the one where she’s all grown up.
- TVNZ+: Viewers in New Zealand can watch the ‘Surprise’ episode of Bluey for free (with ads) on TVNZ+.
- Disney+: Available in the U.S., UK, Philippines, and more, Disney+ gives viewers around the world access to watch Bluey all grown up.
- Foxtel Now: Although you’ll have to pay to watch, you can stream season 3 episode 50 of Bluey on Foxtel Now in Australia.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Bluey’ in another country?

What is ‘Bluey’ about?
Bluey is an award-winning Australian animated series that follows the adventures of a lovable six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, her family, and friends.
With her younger sister, Bingo, and parents, Bandit and Chilli, Bluey’s imaginative play turns everyday moments into extraordinary adventures, teaching lessons about resilience, kindness, and creativity. The show’s storytelling often reflects real-life parenting and family dynamics, making it a favorite of both grown-ups and kids alike.
‘Bluey’ Season 4 release date
Bluey fans can look forward to another season full of fun with this energetic Blue Heeler and her family. Although season 4 has been confirmed, the premiere date is yet to be set. Current rumors have the release slated for late 2025 or early 2026.
Fortunately, there’s plenty of Bluey content to enjoy while you wait for the new season to be released. In addition to the full episodes, you can watch ‘The Sign,’ a special 28-minute episode, and the minisodes to help you pass the time.
‘Bluey’ FAQ
Bluey is not available on Netflix. The series streams for free on ABC iView in Australia and TVNZ+ in New Zealand. Outside of those countries, you’ll need a Disney+ subscription to access the show.
In Australia, you can watch Bluey for free on ABC iView and with a subscription via Foxtel Now. Fans of the Blue Heeler in New Zealand can stream an ad-supported version of the show on TVNZ+.
Season 4 of Bluey is expected to premiere in late 2025 or early 2026. It’s expected that all new episodes will be available via ABC iView in Australia, TVNZ+ in New Zealand, and Disney+ in many other countries around the world.
Certain episodes of Bluey were not aired or were edited in the U.S. because their content was deemed inappropriate by American broadcasters. For example, the episode ‘Family Meeting’ (season 3, episode 23) was initially banned for its use of fart jokes. However, many of these episodes have since been made available.
