What is ‘Bluey’ about?

Bluey is an award-winning Australian animated series that follows the adventures of a lovable six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, her family, and friends.

With her younger sister, Bingo, and parents, Bandit and Chilli, Bluey’s imaginative play turns everyday moments into extraordinary adventures, teaching lessons about resilience, kindness, and creativity. The show’s storytelling often reflects real-life parenting and family dynamics, making it a favorite of both grown-ups and kids alike.