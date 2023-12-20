Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series
Explore the Pokémon world with new eyes as you follow the adventures of Roy and Liko in Pokémon Horizons: The Series. First released in Japan and then dubbed in other languages, this series is the first in the franchise following Ash Kechum’s exit. Read on to learn where to watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series online, including for free!

Where to watch ‘Pokémon Horizons’ for free online

Watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to ExpressVPN to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

BBC iPlayer

Pokémon fans in the UK can watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series in English on BBC iPlayer for free. To sign up, you’ll need to confirm you’re a UK resident with a UK TV license. The platform currently has the first 45 episodes (of 70 total) from season one available on demand.

Watch ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ online on Netflix

pokemon-horizons-series

You can watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix in a number of countries, including New Zealand, Argentina, and Belgium. It’s also available in the U.S. on both the ad-supported and ad-free plans. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t have streaming rights for the show everywhere, so you won’t be able to watch it on the platform if you’re in certain countries, including Australia, India, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines.

Netflix is adding Pokémon Horizons in parts. There are currently 34 episodes available spread across three parts, and part four is set for release on November 22, 2024. If you’re getting caught up before the latest release, ExpressVPN can help you bypass restrictions and watch the show from anywhere. Just connect to a nearby server to stream on any network, even at work or school.

Stream all your favorite anime securely with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ in another country?

While you can watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ about?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc | OFFICIAL TRAILER

Liko and Roy, two young Pokémon Trainers, set out on a journey to explore new lands, dig into the world’s mysteries, and discover fascinating Pokémon. They'll tackle exciting challenges with their partner Pokémon, Sprigatito and Fuecoco. As the story unfolds, the Trainers unlock the secrets of their keepsakes—a pendant and a Pokéball—and use them to take on even more thrilling adventures.

‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ cast

pokemon-horizons-series

Originally released in Japan, Pokémon Horizons: The Series features an excellent cast of voice actors. The show is also available dubbed in other languages, though these versions feature different voice actors than those listed below.

  • Minori Suzuki as Liko
  • Megumi Hayashibara as Nyahoja
  • Daiki Yamashita as Hogator
  • Yuka Terasaki as Roy
  • Yoshino Aoyama as Dot
  • Taku Yashiro as Friede
  • Kei Shindo as Mollie
  • Daisuke Namikawa as Kuwassu
  • Ikue Ôtani as Captain Pikachu
  • Ayane Sakura as Orio
  • Kenta Miyake as Murdock
  • Ikkyû Jaku as Landau
  • Kohsuke Tanabe as Zir
  • Tatsuki Kobe as Onigohri
  • Saki Kotori as Iwanko
  • Arisa Shida as Conia
  • Shun Horie as Amethio


Watch Anime Online

