Where to watch ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ (all episodes)Where to watch ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ (all episodes)
Explore the Pokémon world with new eyes as you follow the adventures of Roy and Liko in Pokémon Horizons: The Series. First released in Japan and then dubbed in other languages, this series is the first in the franchise following Ash Kechum’s exit. Read on to learn where to watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series online, including for free!
Where to watch ‘Pokémon Horizons’ for free online
Watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to ExpressVPN to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
BBC iPlayer
Pokémon fans in the UK can watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series in English on BBC iPlayer for free. To sign up, you’ll need to confirm you’re a UK resident with a UK TV license. The platform currently has the first 45 episodes (of 70 total) from season one available on demand.
Watch ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ online on Netflix
You can watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix in a number of countries, including New Zealand, Argentina, and Belgium. It’s also available in the U.S. on both the ad-supported and ad-free plans. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t have streaming rights for the show everywhere, so you won’t be able to watch it on the platform if you’re in certain countries, including Australia, India, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines.
Netflix is adding Pokémon Horizons in parts. There are currently 34 episodes available spread across three parts, and part four is set for release on November 22, 2024. If you’re getting caught up before the latest release, ExpressVPN can help you bypass restrictions and watch the show from anywhere. Just connect to a nearby server to stream on any network, even at work or school.
Stream anime in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.
Step 2
Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.
Step 3
Stream your favorite anime securely, in HD.
Stream all your favorite anime securely with the best streaming VPN
Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ in another country?
While you can watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ about?
Liko and Roy, two young Pokémon Trainers, set out on a journey to explore new lands, dig into the world’s mysteries, and discover fascinating Pokémon. They'll tackle exciting challenges with their partner Pokémon, Sprigatito and Fuecoco. As the story unfolds, the Trainers unlock the secrets of their keepsakes—a pendant and a Pokéball—and use them to take on even more thrilling adventures.
‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ cast
Originally released in Japan, Pokémon Horizons: The Series features an excellent cast of voice actors. The show is also available dubbed in other languages, though these versions feature different voice actors than those listed below.
- Minori Suzuki as Liko
- Megumi Hayashibara as Nyahoja
- Daiki Yamashita as Hogator
- Yuka Terasaki as Roy
- Yoshino Aoyama as Dot
- Taku Yashiro as Friede
- Kei Shindo as Mollie
- Daisuke Namikawa as Kuwassu
- Ikue Ôtani as Captain Pikachu
- Ayane Sakura as Orio
- Kenta Miyake as Murdock
- Ikkyû Jaku as Landau
- Kohsuke Tanabe as Zir
- Tatsuki Kobe as Onigohri
- Saki Kotori as Iwanko
- Arisa Shida as Conia
- Shun Horie as Amethio
‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ FAQ
Yes, Pokémon Horizons: The Series is on Netflix in many countries, including the U.S., Argentina, Belgium, and New Zealand. However, Netflix doesn’t have the rights to the show in all countries. For example, if you’re wondering where to watch Pokémon Horizons in the UK, you’ll need to use BBC iPlayer.
You can watch Pokémon Horizons for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. It’s also available on Stan in Australia and KKTV in Taiwan with paid subscriptions.
Pokémon Horizons: The Series airs live on Hungama, a Disney India TV channel, on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 a.m. If you’re wondering where to watch Pokémon Horizons in Hindi, select episodes are available in full on the Disney India YouTube channel.
Pokémon Horizons is available on live TV in Canada. You can watch it in English on Cartoon Network and in French on Télétoon.
Pokémon Horizons currently has one season with 70 episodes total, though new episodes are still airing weekly in Japan. All episodes are not available in other countries. For example, there are only 34 available on Netflix in the U.S. and 45 on BBC iPlayer in the UK.
Ash does not appear in any episodes of Pokémon Horizons, though fans had hypothesized that he would make a cameo. On the subject of his return, Andy Gose, senior director of media production at The Pokémon Company, told Variety: “We’ve said farewell. Ash is still in the world. Anything is possible, I suppose. In the world of Pokémon, there’s so many possibilities.”
The must-have VPN for anime fans
Stream your favorite anime securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!