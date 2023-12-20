You can watch Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix in a number of countries, including New Zealand, Argentina, and Belgium. It’s also available in the U.S. on both the ad-supported and ad-free plans. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn’t have streaming rights for the show everywhere, so you won’t be able to watch it on the platform if you’re in certain countries, including Australia, India, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines.

Netflix is adding Pokémon Horizons in parts. There are currently 34 episodes available spread across three parts, and part four is set for release on November 22, 2024. If you’re getting caught up before the latest release, ExpressVPN can help you bypass restrictions and watch the show from anywhere. Just connect to a nearby server to stream on any network, even at work or school.