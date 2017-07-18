VPN for Safari: Features
Simple to use
Activate the VPN from the browser toolbar and encrypt your connection instantly.
Global VPN network
Access servers in 160 VPN locations in 94 countries.
VPN kill switch
Prevent internet traffic from flowing outside the VPN tunnel if your VPN connection drops unexpectedly.
DNS leak protection
Stop your internet service provider or DNS service from watching your online activities.
Location spoofing
Spoof your geolocation data in Safari to match the VPN location to which you’re connected.
Why choose ExpressVPN?
More VPN locations
Connect your Safari browser to a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 countries.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.
Split tunneling
Choose which apps use the VPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected to ExpressVPN.
Advanced leak protection
Strong, proven leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm essential privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Unblock the websites you love
Access your favorite content free of censorship. Unblock Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.
Stream videos and music
Enjoy Netflix, Hulu, BBC, Spotify, and more—with privacy, security, and blazing-fast speeds.
Live chat support
Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team from within the app around the clock if you have questions.
Access a massive network of servers with the best Safari VPN extension
Connect to thousands of servers in 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries from anywhere in the world.