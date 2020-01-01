How to use a VPN
with Pokémon Go
Is Pokémon Go blocked in your country, region, or school? ExpressVPN lets you access the global phenomenon no matter where you are.
Able to play, but stuck in a Pokémon desert? ExpressVPN works with third-party GPS spoofing apps* to change your virtual location. You can capture exotic Pokémon from anywhere in the world.
If you gotta catch ’em all, you gotta have ExpressVPN.
Why use a VPN for Pokémon Go?
Pokémon Go is hugely popular, but some countries block players from accessing certain features, or from downloading it at all. Some networks restrict players from catching Pokémon on school or corporate campuses. To unblock Pokémon Go in these areas, you’ll need a VPN.
Other users may be able to download Pokémon Go but want to spoof their location within the game. While ExpressVPN cannot spoof your location by itself, it can help you to do so while reducing your risk of getting banned.*
How to use a VPN and location spoofer for Android or iPhone
Step 1: Get ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN and download the app for iOS or Android. Every subscription is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2: Download a GPS spoofing app
Spoofing your GPS location on Android or iPhone requires a third-party app,* and it may require you to root or jailbreak your device. As the available apps are constantly changing and may present some risks, ExpressVPN cannot recommend one, but you can search online for “pokemon go spoofing” for the latest options.
Once your spoofing app is set up, use it to select a location where you’d like to hunt for Pokémon.
Step 3: Choose a VPN server location
Open the ExpressVPN app and choose a secure VPN server location that matches the GPS location you’ve chosen in your location spoofing app. Users risk being banned from playing Pokémon Go if they change their GPS location without also using a VPN to select a nearby server location.
Step 4: Play Pokémon Go
Once you’re connected to ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to download and play Pokémon Go from your new virtual location.
Step 5: Happy hunting!
Use the GPS spoofing app to move around your new location to find and capture new Pokémon from anywhere in the world.
Can I spoof my GPS location in Pokémon Go with ExpressVPN?
Not with ExpressVPN alone. ExpressVPN lets you change your IP location, but Pokémon Go uses your GPS location, not your IP address, to determine your location in the game. To catch Pokémon as if you were somewhere else, you’ll need to spoof your GPS location.
To spoof your GPS location, you’ll need to download a location spoofing app* for your device. The process is different for iOS and Android devices, may require you to have rooted or jailbroken your device, and may change over time.
Will Pokémon Go ban my account if I use a VPN?
It shouldn’t, as long as you connect to a VPN before changing your device’s GPS location and starting the Pokémon Go app.
Some players have reportedly been “soft banned” for a few hours because the Pokémon Go app detected a sudden change in location or a difference between the location of the IP address and the device’s GPS location. For best results, make sure your VPN server location matches your virtual GPS location as closely as possible.