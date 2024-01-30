Download the best VPN for PC in 2022
- Intuitive app for desktops and laptops
- Browse privately and securely
- 30-day money-back guarantee
How to set up a Windows PC VPN
Download ExpressVPN for desktops and laptops and go online with the best VPN for Windows 11 and Windows 10. Setup is hassle-free.
Download and install the VPN app for Windows.
Connect and change locations in one tap. It’s that easy!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
Connect ExpressVPN for Windows in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Click the On Button to connect. Click the location bar to connect elsewhere.
Step 2
Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tab.
Step 3
Once connected, go online with enhanced security and privacy.
Video: How to install ExpressVPN on Windows
VPN for Windows PCs and tablets
ExpressVPN is a risk-free VPN for Windows 11 and Windows 10, and the best VPN for Windows desktop, laptop, and tablet computers.
Connect to ExpressVPN on Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Samsung, Acer, Microsoft Surface, and more. (Unfortunately, ExpressVPN is not compatible with ARM processors.)
Have a Mac, too? Get a Mac VPN and use both simultaneously. Use an Android phone? Set up an Android VPN to give your phone best-in-class security.
Gaming on Windows PC with a VPN
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for gaming online on Windows. A VPN keeps your data private, protects you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, and can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.
If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.
FAQ: Windows PC VPN
Using a VPN for PC when you connect to the internet is the best way to protect your privacy. In addition to encrypting your online activity and protecting your personal information from third-party interception, ExpressVPN can help you defeat censorship by making you appear in a different country.
While Windows 10 and 11 have a built-in VPN client, it is not itself a VPN service. It is only a means of connecting to a VPN. If you want the full benefits of a VPN, you will still need to connect to a third-party service like ExpressVPN.
Fortunately, if you subscribe to ExpressVPN, all you need to do is download the VPN app for PC and click the “On” button. There are no settings to adjust or details to input, unlike VPNs offered by employers or educational institutions.
It’s easy! Simply subscribe to ExpressVPN, download the VPN for PC app to your device, and press the “On” button on the screen.
If you’re looking for a free Windows VPN, you should give ExpressVPN a try. Simply sign up for our top-rated service and try us out for 30 days. You’ll get access to all our features and every app platform, not just a limited version for a single device. And if in those 30 days you’re not convinced that we’re the best VPN for PC, you’ll get your money back—all of it. It’s like a free VPN trial, but better.
When choosing the best Windows VPN for your PC, it’s important to understand your needs and whether a VPN service could meet them. Learn about the various ways to judge a VPN service.
Using a VPN for PC will ensure that everything you do is secure. By connecting to any of our VPN server locations, you can replace your device‘s IP address with a different one, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access censored sites and services.
Security is at the forefront of what we do at ExpressVPN. Not only do we aim to design our VPN for PC apps and systems to offer a high level of privacy and security, but we also routinely engage independent auditors to validate our security claims. It’s one of the best ways for our users to know if they can trust our services to protect them. See the full list of audits and read the full reports.
ExpressVPN provides a wide range of articles covering setup, usage, and troubleshooting for Windows VPN. If you need more support, the ExpressVPN Support Team is always available.
There’s no single measure of speed that everyone agrees on, so it’s difficult to say which is the fastest VPN for Windows PC. But ExpressVPN’s global network is optimized for speed, and experts like Tom’s Guide routinely rank us at or near the top among all providers.
Yes, Windows 11 does have a built-in VPN client. However, Microsoft does not provide you with a Windows VPN service, so you’ll have to buy a VPN separately.
With servers across 105 countries, best-in-class encryption, and ultra-fast speeds that offer minimal buffering, ExpressVPN is the best and most reliable VPN for gaming online on your Windows device.
VPN for Windows: Key features
More VPN locations
Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Optimized for speed
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.
Superior connection reliability
Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.
Advanced leak protection
Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.
Best-in-class encryption
Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your Windows PC VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.
Shortcuts to your favorite services
Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.
Why choose ExpressVPN for Windows PC?
Independently audited
Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.
Content from anywhere
Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.
Get set up right away
Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!
TrustedServer technology
Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.
Increase your anonymity
Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.
Live chat support
Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.
