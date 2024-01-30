Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

ExpressVPN for Windows UI on a laptop

Download the best VPN for PC in 2022

Risk-free VPN for Windows 11 and 10

  • Intuitive app for desktops and laptops
  • Browse privately and securely
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
ExpressVPN for Windows - App setup tutorial

How to set up a Windows PC VPN

Download ExpressVPN for desktops and laptops and go online with the best VPN for Windows 11 and Windows 10. Setup is hassle-free.

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN.

  2. Download and install the VPN app for Windows.

  3. Connect and change locations in one tap. It’s that easy!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Connect ExpressVPN for Windows in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Step 1 of connecting VPN for desktop or laptop.

Click the On Button to connect. Click the location bar to connect elsewhere.

Step 2

Step 2 of connecting VPN on mobile phone, desktop, and laptop.

Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tab.

Step 3

Install VPN step 3. Connected app.

Once connected, go online with enhanced security and privacy.

Video: How to install ExpressVPN on Windows

Download VPN for Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7.

VPN for Windows PCs and tablets

ExpressVPN is a risk-free VPN for Windows 11 and Windows 10, and the best VPN for Windows desktop, laptop, and tablet computers.

Connect to ExpressVPN on Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, Samsung, Acer, Microsoft Surface, and more. (Unfortunately, ExpressVPN is not compatible with ARM processors.)

Have a Mac, too? Get a Mac VPN and use both simultaneously. Use an Android phone? Set up an Android VPN to give your phone best-in-class security.

Gaming on Windows PC with a VPN.

Gaming on Windows PC with a VPN

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for gaming online on Windows. A VPN keeps your data private, protects you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks, and can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN can also bypass those restrictions to restore your network speeds to their default levels. In some instances, gamers have even reported faster speeds.

If you’re gaming on consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, ExpressVPN has you covered, too.

FAQ: Windows PC VPN

VPN for Windows: Key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your Windows PC VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

Customers love the ExpressVPN app for Windows

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.

Caro
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.

SB
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!

Jeremy
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Why choose ExpressVPN for Windows PC?

Independently audited

Third-party assessments verify our security claims through rigorous testing of our apps and systems.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Try a risk-free VPN for Windows today!

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Windows with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

