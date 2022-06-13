Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

If you have logins stored in your browser’s built-in password manager or an existing password manager browser extension, it will prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services. This creates a conflict between the password manager service and ExpressVPN Keys, which will prompt you to fill your logins at the same time.

Follow the instructions below to prevent another password manager service from interfering with ExpressVPN Keys.

Desktop

Google Chrome

To prevent Chrome’s built-in password manager from interfering with ExpressVPN Keys, remove all of your logins stored in Chrome.

Important: Before removing your stored logins, make sure to Before removing your stored logins, make sure to import them into ExpressVPN Keys

To remove your logins, follow these steps:

In Chrome, enter chrome://settings/passwords in the search bar. Under Saved Passwords, click next to each login. Click Remove. Repeat the same step for all the logins.

If the issue persists, follow these steps:

In Chrome, enter chrome://settings/addresses in the search bar. Toggle Save and fill addresses off.

Microsoft Edge

To prevent Edge’s built-in password manager from interfering with ExpressVPN Keys, remove all of your logins stored in Edge.

Important: Before removing your stored logins, make sure to Before removing your stored logins, make sure to import them into ExpressVPN Keys

To remove your logins, follow these steps:

In Edge, enter edge://settings/passwords in the search bar. Under Saved passwords, click next to each login. Click Delete. Repeat the same step for all the logins.

If the issue persists, follow these steps:

In Edge, enter edge://settings/personalinfo in the search bar. Toggle Save and fill basic info off.

Other password manager extensions

To prevent other password manager browser extensions from interfering with ExpressVPN Keys, disable them in the browser settings.

To disable an existing password manager extension:

In Chrome or Edge, enter chrome://extensions or edge://extensions. Click Remove to remove the password manager extension.

Mobile (Android or iOS)

To prevent other password manager services from interfering with ExpressVPN Keys, you will have to:

