Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can import your logins from Vivaldi into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer or Android.

Import your Vivaldi logins using your computer

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In Vivaldi, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab > Settings. Click Import from existing services. Enter your primary password. Select Other. Follow the on-screen instructions. Click Choose File. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Vivaldi

Vivaldi will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Vivaldi.

Important: After you delete your logins from Vivaldi, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Vivaldi into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete your logins all at once, follow these steps:

In Vivaldi, enter vivaldi://history in the search bar. Click the sweep icon. For Delete Data for, select All Time. Select Passwords including your Sync login password. Click Delete.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In Vivaldi, enter vivaldi://settings/privacy/ in the search bar. Under PASSWORDS, click Show Saved Passwords. Right-click each login, then click Delete Password. Click Delete.

Import your Vivaldi logins using your Android device

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options > Settings > Data. Tap Import from existing services. Tap Vivaldi. Follow the on-screen instructions. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Vivaldi

Vivaldi will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Vivaldi.

Important: After you delete your logins from Vivaldi, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Vivaldi into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete all your logins at once, follow these steps:

In the Vivaldi app, tap the Vivaldi icon. Tap History > the sweep icon. Tap Advanced. For Time range, tap All time. Select only Saved passwords. Tap Clear data.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In the Vivaldi app, tap the Vivaldi icon. Tap > Passwords. Tap the login. Tap the trash icon. Tap Delete password.

To prevent Vivaldi from asking you to save logins in Vivaldi or filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In the Vivaldi app, tap the Vivaldi icon. Tap . Tap Addresses and more, then toggle Save and fill addresses off. Go back to the Settings screen. Tap Passwords. Tap Save passwords off.

Import your Vivaldi logins using your iOS device

Vivaldi does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer or Android.

