You can import your logins from Opera into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer.
Import your Opera logins using your computer
Import your Opera logins using your Android device
Import your Opera logins using your iOS device
Import your Opera logins using your computer
1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys
- In Opera, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome.
- Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension.
- Click the Options tab > Settings.
- Click Import from existing services.
- Enter your primary password.
- Select Other.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
- Click Choose File.
- Select the CSV file you exported earlier.
- Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.
2. Delete your logins from Opera
Opera will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Opera.
To delete your logins all at once, follow these steps:
- In Opera, enter opera://settings/clearBrowserData.
- Click Advanced.
- For Time range, select All time.
- Select only Passwords and other sign-in data.
- Click Clear data.
To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:
- In Opera, enter opera://settings/passwords.
- Under Saved Passwords, click next to each login.
- Click Remove.
To prevent Opera from filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:
- In Opera, enter opera://settings/addresses in the search bar.
- Toggle Save and fill addresses off.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Import your Opera logins using your Android device
Opera does not allow exporting logins on Android. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.
Import your Opera logins using your iOS device
Opera does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.
