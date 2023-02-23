Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can import your logins from Opera into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer.

Import your Opera logins using your computer

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In Opera, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab > Settings. Click Import from existing services. Enter your primary password. Select Other. Follow the on-screen instructions. Click Choose File. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Opera

Opera will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Opera.

Important: After you delete your logins from Opera, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Opera into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete your logins all at once, follow these steps:

In Opera, enter opera://settings/clearBrowserData. Click Advanced. For Time range, select All time. Select only Passwords and other sign-in data. Click Clear data.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In Opera, enter opera://settings/passwords. Under Saved Passwords, click next to each login. Click Remove.

To prevent Opera from filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In Opera, enter opera://settings/addresses in the search bar. Toggle Save and fill addresses off.

Need help?

Back to top

Import your Opera logins using your Android device

Opera does not allow exporting logins on Android. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.

Need help?

Back to top

Import your Opera logins using your iOS device

Opera does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.

Need help?

Back to top