Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can import your logins from iCloud Keychain into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer. ExpressVPN Keys only supports importing logins (emails, usernames, and passwords). Other data such as credit card details or saved notes will not be imported.

Import your iCloud Keychain logins using your computer

1. Import your iCloud Keychain logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, or Brave, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab > Settings. Click Import from existing services. Enter your primary password. Select iCloud Keychain. Follow the on-screen instructions. Click Choose File. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Remove the iCloud Passwords browser extension

If you are using the iCloud Passwords browser extension on your Windows device, it will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, remove the iCloud Passwords browser extension.

Chrome

In Chrome, enter chrome://extensions/ in the search bar. Find iCloud Passwords. Click Remove > Remove.

Microsoft Edge

In Edge, enter edge://extensions/ in the search bar. Find iCloud Passwords. Click Remove > Remove.

Import your iCloud Keychain logins using your Android device

iCloud Keychain does not allow exporting logins on Android. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.

Import your iCloud Keychain logins using your iOS device

iCloud Keychain does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.

