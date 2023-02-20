Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can import your logins from Chrome into ExpressVPN Keys on your computer or Android device. ExpressVPN Keys will support importing Chrome logins on iOS soon.

Import your Chrome logins using your computer

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In Chrome, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab > Settings. Click Import from existing services. Enter your primary password. Select Chrome. Follow the on-screen instructions. Click Choose File. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Chrome

Chrome will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Chrome.

Important: After you delete your logins from Chrome, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Chrome into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete all your logins at once, follow these steps:

In Chrome, click . Click More Tools > Clear Browsing Data… In the Advanced tab, choose All time next to Time range. Select Passwords and other sign-in data and unselect other options. Click Clear data.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In Chrome, enter chrome://settings/passwords in the search bar. Under Saved Passwords, click next to each login. Click Remove. Repeat the same step for all the logins.

To prevent Chrome from filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In Chrome, enter chrome://settings/addresses in the search bar. Toggle Save and fill addresses off.

Import your Chrome logins using your Android device

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In the ExpressVPN Android app, tap Options > Settings > Data. Tap Import from existing services. Tap Chrome. Follow the on-screen instructions. Tap Import CSV. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Chrome

To delete all your logins at once, follow these steps:

In the Chrome app, tap . Tap Settings > Privacy and security. Tap Clear browsing data. Tap Advanced > All time. Select only Saved passwords. Tap Clear data.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In the Chrome app, tap . Tap Settings > Password Manager. Tap the login. Authenticate your identity. Tap Delete > Delete.

To prevent Chrome from asking you to save logins in Google Password Manager or filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In the Chrome app, tap . Tap Settings. Tap Addresses and more, then toggle Save and fill addresses off. Go back to the Settings screen. Tap Password Manager > . Toggle Offer to save passwords off.

Import your Chrome logins using your iOS device

ExpressVPN Keys does not currently support logins exported from Chrome for iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer or Android device.

