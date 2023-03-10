You can import your logins from Dashlane into ExpressVPN Keys using the computer. ExpressVPN Keys only supports importing logins (emails, usernames, and passwords). Other data such as credit card details or saved notes will not be imported.
Jump to…
Import your Dashlane logins using your computer
Import your Dashlane logins using your Android device
Import your Dashlane logins using your iOS device
Import your Dashlane logins using your computer
1. Import your Dashlane logins into ExpressVPN Keys
- In Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, or Brave, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome.
- Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension.
- Click the Options tab > Settings.
- Click Import from existing services.
- Enter your primary password.
- Select Dashlane.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
- Click Choose File.
- Select the CSV file you exported earlier.
- Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.
2. Remove the Dashlane browser extension
Dashlane will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, remove the Dashlane browser extension.
Chrome
- In Chrome, enter chrome://extensions/ in the search bar.
- Find Dashlane.
- Click Remove > Remove.
Microsoft Edge
- In Edge, enter edge://extensions/ in the search bar.
- Find Dashlane.
- Click Remove > Remove.
Brave
- In Brave, enter brave://extensions/ in the search bar.
- Find Dashlane.
- Click Remove > Remove.
Opera
- In Opera, enter opera://extensions in the search bar.
- Find and click Dashlane.
- Click Remove extension > Remove.
Vivaldi
- In Vivaldi, enter vivaldi://extensions/ in the search bar.
- Find Dashlane.
- Click Remove > Remove.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Import your Dashlane logins using your Android device
Dashlane does not allow exporting logins in CSV file format on Android. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Import your Dashlane logins using your iOS device
Dashlane does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.