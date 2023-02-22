Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension (compatible with Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, and Brave), and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

You can import your logins from Edge into ExpressVPN Keys using your computer.

Import your Edge logins using your computer

1. Import your logins into ExpressVPN Keys

In Edge, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab > Settings. Click Import from existing services. Enter your primary password. Select Edge. Follow the on-screen instructions. Click Choose File. Select the CSV file you exported earlier. Check to ensure all your logins are imported properly.

2. Delete your logins from Edge

Edge will continue to prompt you to fill your logins for sites or services, interfering with ExpressVPN Keys. To prevent this, delete your logins from Edge.

Important: After you delete your logins from Edge, you cannot recover them. Make sure to import all your logins from Edge into ExpressVPN Keys before you delete them.

To delete your logins all at once, follow these steps:

In Edge, enter edge://settings/clearBrowserData in the search bar. For Time range, select All Time. Select Passwords and unselect other options. Click Clear Now.

To delete your logins individually, follow these steps:

In Edge, enter edge://settings/passwords in the search bar. Under Saved passwords, click next to each login. Click Delete. Repeat the same step for all the logins.

To prevent Edge from filling names, emails and addresses, follow these steps:

In Edge, enter edge://settings/personalinfo. Toggle Save and fill basic info off.

Import your Edge logins using your Android device

Microsoft Edge does not allow exporting logins on Android. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.

Import your Edge logins using your iOS device

Microsoft Edge does not allow exporting logins on iOS. Follow the steps above to import your logins using your computer.

