This guide will show you how to resolve the “Connection reset by peer” error message in your connection log.

Sat Apr 16 16:04:54 2016 write TCPv4_CLIENT: Connection reset by peer (WSAECONNRESET) (code=10054)\r

1. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

Check whether you are using the latest version of the ExpressVPN app. If not, download the latest app version for your device.

Set up your ExpressVPN app:

2. Change your VPN Protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server.

For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default.

If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic protocol, try the other protocols in the following order (if available):

Lightway – TCP Lightway – UDP OpenVPN – TCP OpenVPN – UDP IKEv2 L2TP/IPsec

Important: L2TP/IPSec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPSec unless absolutely necessary.

How to change the protocol for the…

