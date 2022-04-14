Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is being gradually rolled out to all users on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension , and in the ExpressVPN app for iOS and Android

This guide will show you how to change your primary password. You can only change your primary password using the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. This functionality is not available in ExpressVPN for Android or iOS.

Install and set up the ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension. Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Click the Options tab. Click Settings. Click Change primary password. Enter your existing primary password. If you have lost your primary password, click Need help > Use Recovery Code and follow the instructions. Once the change is complete, you will need to unlock all devices using your new primary password.

