Stream Peacock With the Best VPN | ExpressVPN

Try the best VPN for Peacock TV
- Fast streaming on all devices
- Unrestricted access worldwide
- 30-day money-back guarantee
How to watch Peacock with a VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for streaming TV and movies.
Step 2
Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.
Step 3
Watch Peacock privately, securely, and with no throttling.
With ExpressVPN, you can watch Peacock in blazing-fast HD
Watch the Olympics on Peacock Premium
Peacock covered the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with four live studio shows every day plus live event coverage on Tokyo NOW, Peacock Premium's dedicated Olympics channel. Additional Olympic livestreams were available on Tokyo LIVE daily. Look for further coverage of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock and NBC's related channels.
What can I watch on Peacock?
Peacock is a streaming service launched in July 2020 by NBCUniversal, named after the U.S. media giant’s mascot. The basic subscription is free and offers many popular movies and TV shows from Universal, NBC, and other studios. Other highlights include Spanish-language shows and news from Telemundo. The catch is you have to sit through ads.
What’s included in Peacock Premium?
For a monthly fee, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium, which includes live sports (such as the Olympics and English Premier League), Peacock original series, next-day access to current NBC shows, and additional movies, TV shows, and kids’ programming.
What is Peacock Premium Plus?
The next level up is everything you get with Peacock Premium, but minus the ads.
FAQ: How to watch Peacock TV with a VPN
ExpressVPN’s ultra-fast network is optimized to work seamlessly with Peacock and other streaming services, so you can watch all the TV and movies you want without compromising your own privacy and security.
ExpressVPN also bypasses any restrictions on Peacock set by your school or public Wi-Fi network and defeats ISP throttling that may be slowing down your connection.
Peacock works best when you connect through the U.S. server location geographically closest to you.
If you encounter difficulty accessing any specific service while using ExpressVPN, please contact Support.
Peacock TV is available on a wide range of devices, including:
-
Smartphones and tablets, including iOS and Android
-
Computers, including Mac, Windows, and Linux
-
Smart TVs and TV box systems, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick
-
Game consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for many of these devices and covers five devices simultaneously. But even if your device cannot install ExpressVPN directly, you can still enjoy full VPN benefits by connecting it to a router running ExpressVPN.
Want Peacock TV on the big screen? Learn about all the ways to get ExpressVPN on your TV.
Yes, Peacock’s premium tiers include live sports. These include English Premier League soccer, NFL pro football, the Olympics and Paralympics, tennis tournaments, golf events, and car racing.
ExpressVPN also works with other streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer. It’s also the fastest, easiest way to browse the internet privately and securely, and can even enhance your online gaming experience.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Peacock Terms of Use for more details.
ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.
Unlimited bandwidth
Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.
Servers all over the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 105 countries and counting, including:
Try the risk-free VPN for Peacock
Not sure about using a VPN to watch Peacock? Try us risk-free.
We’re so confident in our product that we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.