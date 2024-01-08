Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

  • Home
  • Stream Peacock With the Best VPN | ExpressVPN

Try the best VPN for Peacock TV

  • Fast streaming on all devices
  • Unrestricted access worldwide
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPN
Peacock and ExpressVPN logos

How to watch Peacock with a VPN in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Get ExpressVPN, the best VPN for streaming TV and movies.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Select a secure U.S. VPN server location.

Step 3

A laptop and phone with the Peacock logo.

Watch Peacock privately, securely, and with no throttling.

With ExpressVPN, you can watch Peacock in blazing-fast HD

Choose Plan
Olympics coverage on Peacock TV

Watch the Olympics on Peacock Premium

Peacock covered the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with four live studio shows every day plus live event coverage on Tokyo NOW, Peacock Premium's dedicated Olympics channel. Additional Olympic livestreams were available on Tokyo LIVE daily. Look for further coverage of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock and NBC's related channels.

What can I watch on Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched in July 2020 by NBCUniversal, named after the U.S. media giant’s mascot. The basic subscription is free and offers many popular movies and TV shows from Universal, NBC, and other studios. Other highlights include Spanish-language shows and news from Telemundo. The catch is you have to sit through ads.

What’s included in Peacock Premium?

For a monthly fee, users can upgrade to Peacock Premium, which includes live sports (such as the Olympics and English Premier League), Peacock original series, next-day access to current NBC shows, and additional movies, TV shows, and kids’ programming.

What is Peacock Premium Plus?

The next level up is everything you get with Peacock Premium, but minus the ads.

Choose Plan

FAQ: How to watch Peacock TV with a VPN

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and Peacock Terms of Use for more details.

ExpressVPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

VPN for Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, Android, and routers.

Your ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems
For Apple TV

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Edge
VPN extension for Firefox

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Choose Plan

Why use ExpressVPN?

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.
Choose Plan

Servers all over the world

ExpressVPN users can connect to 160 server locations in 105 countries and counting, including:

JAPAN
USA
IRELAND
UNITED KINGDOM
CANADA
NORWAY
AUSTRALIA
TAIWAN
INDIA
FRANCE
SOUTH KOREA
BRAZIL
TURKEY
ARGENTINA
GERMANY
Choose Plan
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try the risk-free VPN for Peacock

Not sure about using a VPN to watch Peacock? Try us risk-free.

We’re so confident in our product that we’re offering a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Choose Plan