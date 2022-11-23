Home Blog Archives for DevBlog

DevBlog

DNS returning the website you want to visit.
DevBlog
10 mins

What is DNS?

The DNS, which stands for Domain Name System, acts as the phone directory of the Internet. Instead of phone...
Diving board with a pool of code.
DevBlog
11 mins

TrustedServer: Deep dive into the security of our server tech

We discuss for the first time some of the many ways our innovative server system works to protect user privacy.
Lightway logo as shield.
DevBlog
3 mins

Dev blog: A look inside Lightway

We get insights from ExpressVPN software developers on how our new VPN protocol works and what makes it more suited to users’ needs.
Iceberg below sea level.
DevBlog
6 mins

Why you can’t judge a VPN by its server count

When you're looking for a VPN provider, a server count alone is not a good enough gauge on how the service will perform.
Pipe with a broken elbow.
DevBlog
5 mins

ExpressVPN leak testing tools

The ExpressVPN Leak Testing Tools are an extensible suite of Python tools for manual and automated leak testing of VPN applications.
Web servers with a shield.
DevBlog
8 mins

How ExpressVPN keeps its web servers patched and secure

This article explains ExpressVPN’s approach to security patch management for the infrastructure running the ExpressVPN website (not the VPN...
Protect against DNS leaks.
DevBlog
3 mins

What are DNS leaks and how to prevent them

A DNS leak is when your VPN connection reveals information about your DNS requests to a third party. Here's how ExpressVPN stops DNS leaks.
Preventing DNS Leaks When Switching Network Interfaces
DevBlog
5 mins

Technical Overview: Preventing DNS Leaks When Switching Network Interfaces

To effectively offer a user privacy and security, a VPN application must ensure that a user’s DNS requests remain...
How ExpressVPN utilizes Ansible
DevBlog
5 mins

How to use Ansible Variables and Vaults

Our Dev Team discusses the best practices for Ansible Vaults and Variables and fills in some missing gaps in Ansible's documentation.
Two keys representing authentication.
DevBlog
2 mins

How ExpressVPN authenticates its apps

This post was originally published on June 9, 2017. How do ExpressVPN servers know which app belongs to a customer...

