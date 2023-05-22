We analyzed the nations with the world’s fastest and slowest internet speeds so we could see how long it would take for them to download a film like The Flash 2023

Monaco tops the list as the jurisdiction with the fastest internet speed, with it taking only a little over 7 minutes to download a blockbuster like The Flash .

Other affluent nations like Singapore and Switzerland follow closely behind in terms of regions with the world’s highest internet speeds.

Cuba ranks as the nation with the slowest internet speed, but initiatives are underway to improve the country’s connectivity.

What does the future of Wi-Fi speeds look like? Find out.

Bonus section: As we countdown to the upcoming release of The Flash 2023 on June 16, we look back at the iconic scarlet superhero over the years.

The Flash, the new movie about one of DC Universe’s most beloved superheroes, is set to grace cinemas on June 16, before making its way to Max (a new, merged service between HBO Max and Discovery+) in the fall of 2023. With a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, fans can’t wait to witness the latest chapter in the superhero’s journey.

But for those who want to stream or download the movie from anywhere, with the help of a VPN download, or, indeed, any superhero blockbuster—internet speed will play a part in deciding how enjoyable the experience is. And a large part of that speed is tied to where in the world they’re located.

To mark the release of The Flash, ExpressVPN delved into the jurisdictions with the fastest and slowest internet speeds and calculated how long it would take someone in those regions to download the movie in 4K Ultra HD for offline viewing on streaming platforms when it hits the small screen. Our findings may surprise you…

10 regions with the fastest internet speeds

The internet has become an integral part of our lives. With over 5.16 billion users worldwide, it’s clear that people depend on it to carry out daily tasks.

In today’s fast-paced world, faster internet speeds are coveted, allowing users to easily access information, perform online activities, and catch up on their favorite shows (or download them to watch later) on streaming platforms like Netflix and Max. However, not everyone has equal access to high-speed internet.

To put this into perspective, check out our infographic below:

Affluent regions have the fastest internet speeds

Unsurprisingly, places with stronger economies and more developed infrastructure generally have faster internet speeds. For example, Monaco tops the list with the highest average download speed and GDP per capita. In 2022, the city-state was estimated to be worth a staggering 204,190 USD per capita by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Using an estimate that The Flash movie—which runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes—in 4K Ultra HD would have a file size of about 17.5GB, our analysis indicates that you could fully download the film for offline viewing in Monaco in just over 7 minutes, thanks to the region’s average download speed of 319.59 Mbps.

Ranking Jurisdiction Speed (Mbps) Time it would take to download a movie like The Flash for offline viewing Monaco 319.59 7 minutes 18 seconds 2. Singapore 300.83 7 minutes 45 seconds 3. Chile 298.5 7 minutes 49 seconds 4. Hong Kong 292.21 7 minutes 59 seconds 5. Mainland China 280.01 8 minutes 20 seconds 6. Switzerland 279.8 8 minutes 20 seconds 7. France 271.33 8 minutes 36 seconds 8. Denmark 270.27 8 minutes 38 seconds 9. Romania 260.97 8 minutes 56 seconds 10. Thailand 260.54 8 minutes 57 seconds

Singapore, Switzerland, and Denmark are among the nations that made our list of regions with the fastest internet speeds. As expected, they were also among the top 10 destinations with the highest GDP per capita in 2022.

Viewers in each country could enjoy a seamless viewing experience of blockbusters like The Flash 2023, thanks to their impressive download speeds. It would take them approximately 7 and a half to 8 and a half minutes to download a movie of a similar size for offline viewing in 4K Ultra HD quality.

However, while GDP is undoubtedly crucial in improving a country’s infrastructure and internet speeds, it’s not the only one. Chile, for example, ranks third on our list of countries with the fastest internet speeds despite having a GDP per capita of 15,158 USD. The Chilean government has taken several initiatives to promote internet access and increase connectivity with fiber optic cables, consistently leading to high internet speeds throughout the country.

Which countries have the slowest internet speeds?

As we explore the fastest and slowest internet speeds in the world, we’re reminded that access to reliable internet is still a luxury for many. While the fastest countries tend to be those with thriving economies and infrastructure, poorer nations—and those embroiled in conflict—often face challenges when investing in the latest technologies.

Ranking Jurisdictions Speed (Mbps) Time it would take to download a movie like The Flash for offline viewing 1. Cuba 7.21 5 hours 23 minutes 37 seconds 2 Turkmenistan 8.84 4 hours 23 minutes 57 seconds 3. Afghanistan 9.28 4 hours 11 minutes 26 seconds 4. Burundi 9.62 4 hours 2 minutes 33 seconds 5. The Gambia 10.63 3 hours 39 minutes 30 seconds 6. Syria 11.06 3 hours 30 minutes 58 seconds 7. Sudan 11.34 3 hours 25 minutes 45 seconds 8. Yemen 11.44 3 hours 23 minutes 57 seconds 9. Mozambique 11.51 3 hours 22 minutes 43 seconds 10. Tunisia 11.88 3 hours 16 minutes 24 seconds

Looking toward the future, there is a glimmer of hope for even the slowest countries on our list, such as Cuba. It would take viewers on the island nation close to 5 and a half hours to fully download a movie like The Flash due to slow internet speeds. However, progress is being made as Google recently collaborated with the Cuban government to improve connectivity with fiber optic cables. As a result, Cuba now has a 71.1% internet penetration rate, signaling significant improvement.

Encouragingly, there are also signs of progress in many African nations regarding internet speeds. Countries like Mozambique have seen significant improvements in recent years thanks to various initiatives to improve connectivity—like Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite. As access to high-speed internet becomes more widespread, the potential for innovation and growth in these regions is truly promising.

The future of internet speeds: Wi-Fi 7

As we’ve seen, the amount of time it would take to hypothetically download The Flash has been a useful comparison to help illustrate just how varied internet speeds are depending on location. It’s also a good reminder that the internet has come a long way since its inception.

With the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 7, we’re looking at speeds up to four times faster than Wi-Fi 6E (the name for devices that operate in the 6GHz band). This will allow people with access to Wi-Fi 7 to easily download and upload large files, stream high-quality videos without buffering, and connect multiple devices simultaneously.

However, it’s important to remember that these advancements could inadvertently widen the digital divide between different demographics and regions. While some parts of the world are equipped to handle these changes, others may struggle due to a lack of resources and infrastructure.

That said, international partnerships can help bridge this gap—as we’ve seen with Starlink in Africa and Google’s collaboration with the Cuban government—to improve internet connectivity. With these partnerships and continued advancements, we may soon see the day where a single movie download time is no longer a useful comparison to the world’s internet speeds.

Slow internet speeds? Try these 8 tips

Whether you’re in a region with blazing-fast internet or one of the slowest, there are always ways to optimize your online experience. For those of us who don’t have superpowers, here are some practical tips to help you optimize your internet connection, no matter where you are in the world:

1. Reboot your router:

Rebooting your router can resolve temporary issues affecting your internet connection and speed. To do this safely, turn off your router, unplug it from its power source, wait at least 30 seconds, then plug it back in and turn it back on.

2. Change the position of your router

Placing your router in a central location and away from walls and obstructions can improve your Wi-Fi coverage. Also, consider using a Wi-Fi extender or mesh system to extend your coverage.

3. Upgrade your router

Upgrading to a more powerful router can improve your signal and save you the hassle of staying near your router for a good connection.

4. Limit the number of connected devices

Too many connected devices, streaming, gaming, and video calls can slow down the internet speed. Disconnect resource-heavy programs like software updaters, webcams, or smart speakers playing music to improve speed.

5. Use an Ethernet cable

Connecting your device with an Ethernet cable rather than Wi-Fi will likely provide a faster, more stable connection.

6. Check for throttling

Using a VPN can mask your online activities, making it harder for your ISP to identify and throttle specific types of traffic—especially streaming and media downloads. No throttling means faster speeds.

7. Upgrade your plan

Check your ISP’s website for the exact bandwidth and speed inclusions on your monthly plan. Consider upgrading to a higher-speed plan if your results are still too slow.

8. Run antivirus scans

Regular antivirus scans can help detect and remove malware or nuisance are that could consume your bandwidth. Consider a factory reset for devices that behave strangely and can’t seem fixed.

Bonus: The evolution of The Flash

First introduced in the 1940s, The Flash’s evolution from college football star to forensic scientist superhero has captivated generations of comic book fans. We’ve whizzed back in time to chart The Flash’s transformation from then to now.

The Flash movie 2023: What to expect

Throughout the history of DC Comics, The Flash has undergone many exciting transformations. Starting with Jay Garrick’s iconic helmet, the character has evolved through different versions—such as Barry Allen and Wally West—to match the changing times and preferences of comic book readers.

The highly anticipated The Flash movie, directed by Andrés Muschietti, will remain faithful to the comics by featuring Flashpoint, a crucial storyline in the life of the Scarlet Speedster. Fans of DC superheroes are thrilled that Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Batman for the film, while Sasha Calle makes her debut as Supergirl.

The Flash movie will speed into theaters worldwide on June 16, 2023, and will be available for streaming on Max in the fall of 2023.