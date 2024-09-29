New movies to stream in October 2024

October is spooky season, and it brings with it a slew of new movies. Not a fan of horror movies? Don’t fret! Comedy, dramas, and family-friendly fare are still peppered throughout the calendar. So whether you’re in it for the scares or something else, get your popcorn ready for movie night! Check out our list of new movies to stream in October!

Salem’s Lot

Release date: October 3

Where to watch: Max

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name and produced by James Wan, Salem’s Lot centers on writer Ben Mears, who returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot for inspiration only to discover that it’s being preyed upon by a vampire. Lewis Pullman and Mackenzie Leigh star in what might be this year’s premier streaming horror film.

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist

Release date: October 3

Where to watch: Netflix

The 2022 film The Bad Guys was considered a return to form for Dreamworks. Now, this Halloween special, which also serves as a sequel to the Christmas special from last year, is set to wow the kiddos for spooky season. The gang is going to pull off the ultimate Halloween heist to steal a prized stolen amulet, but it being Halloween, things don’t work out the way they hope.

Hold Your Breath

Release date: October 3

Where to watch: Hulu

Devastating dust storms with a sinister presence within? That’s the basic premise of this thriller set in 1930s Oklahoma. Sarah Paulson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Annaleigh Ashford star.

House of Spoils

Release date: October 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

In 2022, we had the culinary thriller The Menu. 2024 is serving House of Spoils as this year’s kitchen-themed horror film. Starring Ariana DeBose as Chef, who is running her first restaurant, she has to grapple not only with pressures from the kitchen, investors, and self-doubt but also with the spirit of the estate’s previous owner trying to sabotage her.

The Platform 2

Release date: October 4

Where to watch: Netflix

In 2019, Netflix released The Platform, a film that seemingly came out of nowhere with a unique concept. It quickly became a huge hit for the streamer, mixing philosophical observations with a thrilling premise. Now, five years later, the sequel drops. Will this be a retread of the first film, or have the filmmakers found new directions to take this concept? We’ll find out on October 4.

V/H/S/Beyond

Release date: October 4

Where to watch: Shudder

Over the past few years, Shudder has released a new film under the V/H/S series for Halloween. The anthology film series features works from notable horror directors and has even helped put some of them on the Hollywood map. This year, for its seventh film in the franchise, V/H/S/Beyond taps on the talents of Kate Siegel, Justin Martinez, Jay Cheel, Christian Long, Jordan Downey, Virat Pal, and Justin Long for six found-footage films.

Mads

Release date: October 11

Where to watch: Shudder

A one-shot movie is when it is filmed in one take with no cuts or edits to stitch different shots together. It’s a tough feat to pull off because every set and every performance needs to be perfectly executed to pull off a one-shot sequence (let alone a whole film!) perfectly. Mads follows a fresh graduate who takes a new pill but dies while helping a stranger. Is it a bad trip, or is he really dead? Whatever the truth is, it’s a descent into madness.

Daddy’s Head

Release date: October 11

Where to watch: Shudder

What would you do if a creature that resembles a deceased family member suddenly appeared? That’s the idea behind director Benjamin Barfoot’s new film, Daddy’s Head. Using the horror genre to experiment with the themes of grief, trauma, and family, Daddy’s Head may be an interesting one to catch this Halloween.

Lonely Planet

Release date: October 11

Where to watch: Netflix

Laura Dern stars in this drama about a reclusive writer attending a retreat in Morocco, hoping to overcome writer’s block. While there, she begins an intoxicating love affair with a younger man, played by Liam Hemsworth. Lonely Planet is directed by Susannah Grant.

Brothers

Release date: October 17

Where to watch: Prime Video

Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, Taylour Paige, M. Emmet Walsh, Jennifer Landon, Brendan Fraser, and Glenn Close star in this drama about a reformed criminal trying to lead a straight life, only for his efforts to be pushed to the limits during a road trip with his family.

The Shadow Strays

Release date: October 17

Where to watch: Netflix

Another month, another Netflix actioner. The Shadow Strays follows a young assassin who goes against her mother and organization’s wishes to rescue a young boy from a crime syndicate. Come hell or high water, she’ll do whatever it takes to rescue him. This movie sounds like yet another John Wick wannabe, but its gimmick is that its hero is a 17-year-old girl. Hopefully, the action is just as inventive.

Woman of the Hour

Release date: October 18

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by and starring Anna Kendrick, the film is based on the real-life events of serial killer Rodney Alcala joining a dating show in the midst of his years-long killing spree. The film focuses on the events of the game show and presumably Alcala’s weird on-screen behaviors, which earned him the nickname “The Dating Game Killer.” Kendrick herself stars as contestant Cheryl Bradshaw.

Family Pack

Release date: October 23

Where to watch: Netflix

The Jumanji movies have become great family fare, and now Netflix is playing with a similar concept. Family Pack follows a family that is sent back in time to a medieval village while playing a card game. The only way they can get home is to unmask werewolves in the village.

Time Cut

Release date: October 30

Where to watch: Netflix

If you find yourself in a position to prevent a family member’s murder, what would you do? Time Cut follows Lucy Field, played by Madison Bailey, as she accidentally travels back in time to the day before a masked killer brutally murders her sister. This science-fiction slasher sounds somewhat similar to Prime Video’s Totally Killer from 2023; if it’s anything like that one, Time Cut should be a real fun Halloween watch.

