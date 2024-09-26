Talk about a great year for football fans to tune in and watch the NFL London Games. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, and Chicago Bears signal-caller (and the latest appointed savior) Caleb Williams are among the marquee names headed to the Big Smoke this fall.

The NFL has played in London regularly since 2007, with only the pandemic season in 2020 keeping teams stateside. Five teams—Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play two London games—are headed to the United Kingdom in the coming weeks. For our sake, let’s hope these teams bring fireworks and put up no shortage of points in London.

How to watch the NFL London Games

The NFL London Games are always an excellent change of pace, especially for those in the mood to enjoy a literal full day’s worth of football. Because of the time zone differences, all London games start at 9:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. local time.

How to live stream the 2024 NFL London Games for free

In the United Kingdom, ITV will have exclusive free coverage of two London games: the October 6 showdown between the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings, and the October 20 battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots. ITV is not expected to air the October 13 duel between the Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

Former NFL cornerback Jason Bell and two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end Osi Umenyiora will provide live commentary. We think you’ll enjoy hearing Umenyiora—one of only five British-born players to win a Super Bowl —break down the action in real time.

Brits watching at home or while traveling abroad can connect to an ExpressVPN server in the UK to access ITV securely.

Where to watch the 2024 NFL London Games with free trials

In the United States, all three NFL London Games will air on NFL Network. Cord-cutting services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV offer NFL Network and free trials, although the length varies depending on the platform.

Please note these games will all air on local networks in their respective home market. For example, you won’t need to watch the Jets-Vikings game on NFL Network if you live in New York City or Minneapolis.

Live stream the 2024 NFL London Games on NFL Game Pass International

NFL Game Pass International (available through DAZN) offers live streams of every NFL game without blackouts, without the need for a U.S. cable subscription. The price varies depending on your country. Just remember that your DAZN subscription will be locked to the country in which you sign up and cannot be changed to another country, even when traveling.

An NFL Game Pass subscription includes every NFL game this season, including the three London games. DAZN is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs, allowing you to watch the NFL London Games on the go or on your big screen.

NFL London Games 2024 Schedule

Game Date and time Venue Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets October 6, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Chicago Bears vs. Jacksonville Jaguars October 13, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots October 20, 2:30 p.m. local time / 9:30 a.m. ET Wembley Stadium

The NFL London Games begin October 6, when Quinnen Williams and the Jets return to London for the first time since 2021. Barring an unexpected injury, Gang Green will have four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers under center against a familiar foe, the Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers, who spent the bulk of his career with the Green Bay Packers, owns a career 17-11-1 record against Harrison Smith’s Vikes.

United Kingdom residents have certainly gotten their share of the Jaguars over the years, who lead all teams with 11 total London games and six victories. This year, Travis Etienne Jr. and the Jags, who opened the year with three straight losses, have another two games in the UK. First, the Jaguars are the designated road team against DJ Moore’s Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13. Let’s see how Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in April’s draft, fares in his London debut.

This year’s final London Games matchup pits the Jaguars against the rebuilding New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium. Will rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who New England selected third overall last April, start for the Pats? Or are the Patriots planning on sticking with veteran Jacoby Brissett? That alone sounds like enough reason to tune into an otherwise forgettable Jaguars-Patriots game.

