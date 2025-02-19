When discussing the best F1 moments of all time, you think of heart-stopping head-to-heads, daring overtakes, and the fierce rivalries that have defined the sport’s legacy. In F1, these moments of brilliance showcase speed, resilience, strategy, and precision under pressure. From last-lap comebacks to record-breaking finishes, each moment has left an indelible mark on motorsport history. The competition and stories covered below are all examples of why Formula 1 is one of the most thrilling sports in the world.

How to watch Formula 1 with a VPN Don’t miss the next great F1 moment because your streaming app is blocked by local Wi-Fi networks. Bypass these restrictions and watch every lap in HD with ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN. Install it on your streaming device. You can have up to 8 simultaneous connections. Connect to a VPN server location. The VPN encryption keeps your online activity private so that you can stream from any network. Enjoy the high-speed F1 action! Get ExpressVPN

The top 10 greatest F1 moments in history

10. Kimi Räikkönen’s comeback championship win (2007)

Kimi Räikkönen’s 2007 world championship win is one of the most remarkable comebacks in F1 history. Going into the final two races, Räikkönen trailed by 17 points, with many considering his title hopes over. However, he won the Chinese and Brazilian Grands Prix, capitalizing on errors from title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. Despite the long odds, Räikkönen clinched the championship by a single point in the final race. His calm demeanor throughout the season earned him the nickname “The Iceman,” and his victory remains one of the most dramatic championship battles.

9. The legendary Villeneuve vs. Arnoux battle – French Grand Prix (1979)

Few F1 moments capture the pure essence of racing quite like the thrilling wheel-to-wheel duel between Gilles Villeneuve and René Arnoux at the 1979 French Grand Prix in Dijon. For several laps, the two drivers swapped positions multiple times, bumping wheels, and defying the limits of their cars. Villeneuve eventually came out on top, securing second place, but the battle itself stole the show. Their fearless driving and sportsmanship captivated fans, embodying the spirit of competitive racing. This iconic F1 moment remains a favorite among racing fans, highlighting the bravery and camaraderie that make the sport so beloved.

8. Niki Lauda’s courageous comeback to racing (1976)

Niki Lauda is responsible for one of the greatest F1 moments by surviving a horrific crash in the 1976 German Grand Prix and returning to race just six weeks later. Despite suffering severe burns and being read his last rites in hospital, Lauda made an incredible recovery and returned for the Italian Grand Prix. Although visibly in pain, he drove with immense courage, refusing to give up on his championship hopes. The battle between Lauda and James Hunt came down to the final race in Japan, where Lauda eventually withdrew due to treacherous weather conditions, valuing his life over the championship. Lauda’s decision demonstrated the humanity behind the sport’s bravado and remains one of the best moments in F1 history.

7. Max Verstappen’s epic victory in Brazil (2019)

The 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix gave F1 fans one of the best Max Verstappen moments—a masterclass in overtaking, resilience, and sheer determination. Verstappen started third on the grid and fought his way to the top in a contest full of drama and unpredictability. The nasty weather added to the challenge, with teams scrambling to adjust strategies on a slippery track. Verstappen pulled off several daring moves, including an overtake on Sebastian Vettel and later on Lewis Hamilton—who spun out after the two collided. Despite sustaining damage to his car, Verstappen battled back, outpacing Pierre Gasly in the final laps to claim victory and cement his reputation as the most fearless driver of his generation.

6. The closest finish in F1 history – Italian Grand Prix (1971)

The 1971 Italian Grand Prix at Monza delivered the closest finish in Formula 1. Peter Gethin, driving for BRM, crossed the line just 0.01 seconds ahead of Ronnie Peterson in a thrilling drag race to the finish. The top five drivers, including François Cevert, Mike Hailwood, and Howden Ganley, were separated by a mere 0.61 seconds. Gethin started the final lap in fourth place, pushing his engine beyond the redline in a bold gamble that paid off with his first—and only—F1 win. Despite the chaos behind him, Gethin had the presence of mind to raise his hand in a victory salute as he crossed the line, sealing his minuscule lead. Gethin reached an astonishing average speed of 150.75 mph, a record that stood until Michael Schumacher broke it, also at Monza, in 2003.

5. Michael Schumacher’s first Ferrari title (2000)

After years of near misses and frustration, Schumacher’s triumph at Suzuka in 2000 ended Ferrari’s 21-year championship drought. Schumacher battled fiercely with Mika Hakkinen, demonstrating skill, strategy, and composure under immense pressure. A perfectly timed pit stop and flawless driving allowed Schumacher to cross the line first, clinching the title with one race to spare. This victory not only marked a personal milestone for Schumacher but also began one of the most dominant eras in F1 history, with Schumacher and Ferrari claiming five consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championships, respectively. Widely regarded as one of the Ferrari F1 team’s best moments, this win symbolized the resurgence of the Italian Italian motorsport team’s dominance in Formula 1.

4. Jenson Button’s unforgettable victory in Canada (2011)

The 2011 Canadian Grand Prix had it all: brilliance behind the wheel, setbacks, and one of the most remarkable comebacks in Formula 1 history. Jenson Button had to overcome a collision with teammate Lewis Hamilton and six pit stops, which left him at the back of the grid. However, he persevered through torrential rain, safety car interruptions, and penalties, showing a remarkable pace in the closing stages. On the final lap, Sebastian Vettel made a rare mistake under pressure, allowing Button to snatch the lead and claim victory. It was a thrilling display of resilience, strategy, and opportunism in one of the longest races in F1 history.

3. The fierce Alain Prost vs. Ayrton Senna rivalry (1989 & 1990)

The fierce rivalry between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna reached its climax with controversial clashes during back-to-back controversies at the Japanese Grand Prix. In 1989, Prost intentionally crashed into Senna to prevent him from overtaking and securing the championship. The following year, Senna returned the favor by ramming Prost at the first corner, ensuring his own championship win. These F1 moments exemplified the intense competition and bad blood between the two legends, forever changing the dynamics of F1 rivalries. Their battles not only captivated F1 fans but also highlighted the thin line between brilliance and recklessness in racing.

2. Lewis Hamilton’s first world championship triumph (2008)

The 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix delivered one of the most dramatic finishes in F1 history and stands as one of Lewis Hamilton’s best F1 moments. Heading into the final lap, the British driver needed 5th place to win the championship but was stuck in 6th as Felipe Massa crossed the finish line, seemingly clinching the title. In a stunning twist, Hamilton overtook Timo Glock, whose dry-weather tires lost grip in the rain, just a few corners from the end. This last-second move secured Hamilton’s first championship by a single point, making him the youngest F1 champion at the time and launching him on the path to becoming one of the sport’s greatest drivers.

1. Ayrton Senna’s masterclass at Donington Park (1993)

Senna’s performance at the 1993 European Grand Prix remains one of the greatest F1 moments in motorsports history. Starting from fourth on the grid in wet conditions, the Brazilian was fifth by the first corner but managed to pass four drivers, including Alain Prost and Michael Schumacher, within a single lap. The Brazilian masterfully adapted to the slippery track, showcasing extraordinary precision and control. Senna’s dominance in the rain was unmatched, and his performance at Donington Park became the ultimate example of wet-weather mastery. He went on to win the race by over a minute, lapping almost the entire field. This performance further cemented his legacy as a rain-driving legend.

Why you need a VPN to stream Formula 1

Streaming the greatest F1 moments live can quickly become frustrating if your internet service provider (ISP) slows down your connection, causing buffering or delays—something no fan wants during a decisive race. A VPN eliminates this issue by encrypting your internet traffic, preventing your ISP from monitoring or throttling your connection. This allows you to experience every overtake, pit stop, and dramatic finish without interruptions.

A VPN is also crucial if you’re on a restricted network, such as at work or school, where access to streaming platforms may be blocked. By masking your activities with encryption, a VPN enables you to bypass these restrictions and enjoy seamless access to live races and replays of F1 moments of brilliance without triggering firewalls.

ExpressVPN stands out as one of the best VPNs for streaming F1, offering a vast network of high-speed 10-Gbps servers across 105 countries. With the ability to connect up to eight devices simultaneously, you can watch races on your Fire Stick or phone while others in your household stream their own favorite content. Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Get ExpressVPN