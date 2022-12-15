With more and more new stuff to stream each and every month, it can be hard keeping track of what premieres when. While we can’t promise to know every big movie and show that will hit streamers in 2023, we have combed the internet for details on when all our big favorites will be returning. From the final season of Ted Lasso, to the return of The Mandalorian and Severance, to Bridgerton, Walking Dead, and X-Men spinoff series and guilty pleasure reality TV, here are our most-anticipated streaming events of 2023…so far:

2023 Streaming calendar

Top sports events for 2023

The new year kicks off strong with the NHL Winter Classic on January 2, along with College Football bowl games that culminate with the National Championship on January 9. The NFL Playoffs begin on January 14—including an extra Wild Card game!—in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII on February 12. And tennis fans, rejoice: The first major of the year, the Australian Open, starts January 16! Here’s the full rundown of major 2023 sports events:

ExpressVPN is your ticket to streaming every major sports event securely and in blazing-fast HD, all year round. Want even more? Check out our roundup of the week’s best sports events, updated twice weekly with everything sports fans need to watch their favorite teams and events.

Here’s to another year of great streaming!