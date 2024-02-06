Learning this might surprise you, but geoblocking, or geo-blocking, plays a large role in how you access the internet every day. More specifically, it determines what you can access online based on your physical location. Some cases of geo-blocking are instantly obvious—such as when you can’t access your favorite streaming service from abroad. Netflix’s error message about regional content restriction makes it easy to recognize the internet doesn’t look the same everywhere.

Websites and networking services apply geo-blocking extensively, but it’s a barrier you’ll likely only notice when you want to see content that isn’t available in your region. Want to know why this happens and what geo-blocking is, exactly? We’ll delve into its inner workings and whether it’s legal to bypass geo-blocking.

What is geo-blocking?

Companies and governments enforce geographical limitations online based on where people access the internet. These limitations determine what content people can see on websites and apps, and whether they get to access those platforms at all. Geo-blocking is a method used by websites and ISPs to enforce these limitations by applying IP-based blocking.

When you open a website or an app, those enforcing a geo-blocking policy will use tools to detect your public IP address (which represents your location). If your IP address matches a region that is barred from accessing that content or platform, the tool will automatically block your connection. Instead of the page you wanted to see, you’ll then usually find an error message telling you the content isn’t available in your region.

Where is geo-blocking used?

Most companies use geo-blocking to restrict access to region-locked content in countries where it is not meant to be available. Similarly, ISPs around the world apply geo-blocking to prevent customers from accessing certain websites or platforms.

Geo-blocking is used in a variety of sectors, including:

Streaming services: Platforms like Netflix and Disney+ restrict content libraries by region or prevent access in certain countries entirely.

Online gaming: Certain games or servers may only be accessible in specific regions.

E-commerce: Some online shopping websites adjust prices or block purchases based on the user’s IP address location.

Censorship: Governments may block access to websites or services deemed unsuitable or harmful.

Software and applications: Apps like YouTube TV or certain productivity tools may not be available worldwide.

Why do websites and platforms use geo-blocking?

Regulatory requirements and business strategies usually drive geo-blocking decisions.

Regional licensing agreements: A streaming service might only have the rights to show a particular movie or show in certain countries, leading it to apply geoblocking limits on the content elsewhere. Legal and regulatory compliance: Platforms and ISPs must adhere to local laws and regulations. Some geoblocking rules are in place to prevent people from accessing illegal content. Countries sometimes also restrict access to platforms they deem a threat to the government, religious institutions, or social cohesion. In recent years, governments have started focusing more on enforcing this kind of censorship on the internet. Revenue optimization: E-commerce sites may use geoblocking to enforce regional pricing strategies or prevent cross-border shopping. Security concerns: Businesses may block access from specific regions to reduce fraud risks or cyberattacks.

How does geo-blocking work?

Before getting into how geo-blocking works, it’s important to understand how IP addresses work. Your IP address is a string of unique digits that represent your device’s identity and location on the internet. Every device connected to the internet, whether it is a computer, phone, or server, has an IP address. IP addresses provide devices with a way to determine where information comes from over the internet and where it should go.

When you connect to a network, your device uses the router’s public IP address to represent its connection. Your ISP, websites, advertisers, and anyone else willing to look can see this information. Your IP address represents your physical location as your ISP registers it to the server that services your network connection. This process repeats for every home, work, school, and public network across the globe.

Read more: With ExpressVPN, your IP changes for every site

When you access a website or service with geo-blocking enabled, it typically first examines your IP address and then applies pre-set rules based on that IP address’s location. These rules can include restricting access to certain content or redirecting you to a regional version of a site.

ISP content blocking uses a different method. Typically, your IP address doesn’t matter in this case because providers apply blanket geo-blocking limits against the IP addresses of specific pages and platforms. All ISPs keep a working list of IP addresses their customers are barred from accessing. When you try to connect to one of those blocked sites, the system automatically flags the request and prevents the connection from going through.

If you need to change your IP address, you can try ExpressVPN. When you connect to any of our servers in 105 countries to switch your IP address, our user-friendly app will instantly replace your virtual location with the IP address of the server you choose. Along with letting you browse the web without regional limits, our VPN also encrypts your connection to protect your privacy and security online. Get ExpressVPN

How websites detect your location

Websites and apps can use a variety of methods to determine where you are in the world:

IP address-based detection

Your IP address is already public knowledge as your connection displays this information everywhere you go on the web. The IP addresses of the websites you visit aren’t private either—other websites, advertisers, your apps, browser, and ISP can track which addresses you visit. IP address-based detection is the most-used location detection method among geo-blocking systems because it is so easy to implement.

DNS-based location restrictions

Every time you open a URL or find a website using its name, your connection goes through a DNS (Domain Name System) server. These servers translate domain names (i.e., www.google.com) into IP addresses.

Websites can impose restrictions by blocking specific DNS servers commonly used in particular regions. ISPs run their own DNS servers and your connection will automatically use your ISP’s DNS servers unless you change your network settings. ISPs can apply regional geo-blocking by adding a block list of domain names to their servers.

Device location data (GPS, WebRTC)

In rarer cases, and for greater accuracy, geo-blocking tools might also analyze your device’s GPS data or Wi-Fi signals, if available. Your device’s GPS provides precise location data while Wi-Fi triangulation uses the relative strength of available Wi-Fi connections in your area to estimate your location. The sophistication of this method lets online services enforce regional content restrictions within states and even cities.

Common examples of geo-blocking

Geo-blocking shapes our online world in many ways. Here are some of the most common examples across various platforms and industries:

Streaming services

Movie and series streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and Amazon Prime, often restrict access to specific shows and music based on geographical location, driven by licensing agreements. For instance, a show available on Netflix in the U.S. might not be accessible to viewers in Europe or Asia.

A common reason to restrict a show in a specific country is the show is being broadcast on a local television channel. That TV network is not going to want it to be available for streaming, hurting its viewership (and ad sales), and has likely struck a deal with the distributor to prevent that.

Similarly, music streaming platforms like Spotify may also limit access to certain music tracks and artists based on the user’s location due to licensing restrictions.

Another classic example of geo-blocking based on content licensing involves sports streaming. For instance, BBC iPlayer is only accessible within the UK, while Sling TV is available exclusively in the U.S. F1TV, offering live Formula 1 races, varies its content availability depending on the viewer’s country, due to broadcasting rights.

Online retailers

Some e-commerce sites restrict sales to certain countries or regions due to legal or regulatory requirements. For example, certain products may not be available for purchase by customers in countries with import restrictions on those products.

News websites

News platforms also use geo-blocking, where access to certain articles or sections of the site is limited to users from specific countries. This can be due to the relevance of the content to certain regions or regulatory reasons.

Online gambling and gaming websites

These sites often use geo-blocking to comply with local laws and regulations. In countries where online gambling or gaming is illegal, these websites may be blocked.

Banking and financial services

Banks and financial institutions sometimes employ geo-blocking for security reasons. Accessing your banking services from a foreign country might trigger security protocols, limiting your ability to use these services while abroad.

Government services websites

Many government websites employ geo-blocking to restrict access to certain services or information to residents within their jurisdiction. This could include access to welfare services, legal documents, or official government communications.

Software services

Companies may restrict access to their software in certain countries due to export controls or licensing agreements. This can affect a range of software, from entertainment to business applications.

For example, recent changes to the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) have led to stricter controls on the export of encryption software. These regulations impact many software products produced or hosted in the U.S., requiring companies to adhere to specific export controls and licensing requirements. These types of measures are often taken to comply with national security concerns or international agreements.

Data protection laws

Data protection laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, can also influence geo-blocking practices. Websites and online services that don’t or can’t comply with local data protection laws in certain regions may opt to geo-block access from those areas. This is a preventive measure to avoid legal implications associated with non-compliance.

For instance, a website that doesn’t meet the GDPR’s strict requirements for handling the personal data of EU citizens might restrict access from EU countries. This approach helps the website avoid potential legal penalties while maintaining its operations in other regions where such stringent data protection laws don’t apply.

Is geo-blocking legal?

The legality of geoblocking depends on its purpose and the region where it is enforced:

Geo-blocking and copyright laws

Geo-blocking is closely linked to copyright laws that dictate where content can be distributed or accessed. For instance, sports streaming platforms usually have heavily restricted distribution rights, greatly limiting where they can broadcast specific games and matches.

Legal frameworks around the world

Geo-blocking is commonly used to comply with regional regulations, so the practice is legal for the most part. Outside the EU, most countries don’t have anti-geo-blocking laws or regulations limiting geo-blocking in any way. The EU’s Geo-Blocking Regulation is a legal framework that restricts some non-governmental geo-blocking practices. It prohibits unjustified geo-blocking by online shopping websites to protect consumer rights but does not extend to other areas like streaming content.

Is it legal to bypass geo-blocking?

Bypassing geo-blocking is a gray area. In many countries, it is not illegal to use software or hardware that gives you the ability to access geo-blocked content for personal use. That said, overcoming geo-blocking restrictions may violate the terms of service of some platforms or regional copyright laws.

Some countries, including China and the UAE, have strict laws regarding the use of IP masking tools, especially when you use these tools to avoid content blocking. It’s important to read up on country-specific content rules if you travel abroad.

Risks and limitations of bypassing geo-blocking

While certain technologies offer you the ability to bypass geo-blocks, the legality and risks of doing so depend on various factors.

Legal implications of circumventing geoblocking

The legality of avoiding geoblocking restrictions depends heavily on the laws in your country and what you’re trying to access online.

Legal landscape: Some regions have clear laws against bypassing geo-restrictions, especially for copyrighted content. However, in many places, the legal status and consequences of this practice remain ambiguous.

Service agreements: Most online services’ terms explicitly prohibit using tools to access geo-blocked content. While not typically a legal issue, this can in theory result in service restrictions or account termination.

Risk of penalties: While not common, penalties can range from losing access to a service to more severe legal consequences, such as fines, in certain jurisdictions.

Technical challenges

Bypassing geo-blocking can present a variety of hurdles, including:

Advanced detection systems: Platforms often employ sophisticated methods like IP blocklists, DNS filtering, or GPS-based location verification, making it difficult to access restricted content.

Inconsistent access: Even if you manage to bypass geo-blocking initially, some services regularly update their restrictions, leading to interruptions or temporary access.

Device limitations: Some devices, such as smart TVs or streaming boxes, may lack the flexibility to adjust settings or bypass restrictions without significant technical expertise.

Latency issues: Rerouting or working around restrictions can lead to slower connections, which can impact streaming, gaming, or other high-bandwidth activities.

Account-based restrictions: Platforms may impose regional limits based on your account details, such as billing addresses or linked payment methods, which are harder to bypass.

Accuracy of location-based blocking: Certain services use highly accurate location technologies, such as GPS or Wi-Fi triangulation, making traditional workarounds less effective.

When geo-blocking can be problematic

Geo-blocking plays a significant role in how we experience the internet. While it’s a legitimate business practice, geo-blocking often extends beyond entertainment to impact various aspects of our digital lives.

Online shopping and market access

When it comes to e-commerce, geo-blocking can mean missing out on products or deals simply because of where you live. This limitation isn’t just about not getting certain goods; it’s about a lack of access to the global marketplace. It can even lead to price discrimination, where people in different regions pay different amounts for the same product.

Access to digital services and software

In the tech world, geo-blocking can restrict access to certain apps, services, or features. For professionals and creatives who rely on these tools, this can mean a significant handicap. Imagine a graphic designer unable to access the latest software update or a start-up that can’t use a specific cloud service because of their location.

Educational resources

Education can also be impacted. Students or researchers in some regions might find themselves unable to access certain academic journals or educational platforms due to geo-restrictions. This limits the exchange of knowledge and educational growth, creating disparities in learning opportunities.

Global perspectives and cultural exchange

On a broader scale, geo-blocking can also contribute to cultural and informational silos. When people are only exposed to content available in their region, it narrows their worldview. This can reinforce stereotypes and hinder cross-cultural understanding and exchange.

Professional and personal development

For professionals seeking to expand their skills through online courses or platforms, geo-blocking can be a barrier. They might find that certain courses or resources aren’t available in their region, limiting their professional growth and personal development opportunities.

Read more: Splinternet: From one internet to multiple webs

ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and masks your IP address with one from a location of your choice. This lets you change your virtual location and browse, stream, and game safely and privately. Get ExpressVPN