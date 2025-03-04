We’re excited to unveil a significant upgrade to our Linux app that’s set to transform how Linux users experience ExpressVPN. It is our biggest update on Linux yet!

This overhaul introduces the much-requested Graphical User Interface (GUI), along with multiple new features. Whereas previously Linux users relied on command lines to control the VPN and change settings, the GUI allows them to interact with a user interface just like on our apps for Mac and Windows.

With the new GUI, Linux users will now be able to take control of their online experience with a couple of clicks on the mouse.

It also incorporates light and dark modes and is available in 17 languages, offering flexibility and accessibility.

Enhanced security and privacy with a fresh look

Beneath the aesthetics, the app retains the security and privacy features that our users know and trust, along with a few new major features. These include:

Network Lock kill switch, which stops internet traffic if you lose your VPN connection for maximum security. With this latest update, we’ve added an advanced kill switch , which prevents internet access at all times unless the VPN is connected.

Split tunneling allows you to select specific apps or IPs to be routed through the VPN while others bypass it.

Post-quantum protection is designed to safeguard your data against the threats posed by powerful quantum computers.

Advanced protection features that let you block intrusive ads, trackers, malicious websites, and adult content, for a safer, more enjoyable browsing experience.

VPN protocol options including our proprietary Lightway, alongside the widely trusted OpenVPN.

Servers in 105 countries , giving you a truly global reach when you go online.

Auto-connect ensures you remain protected by automatically reconnecting the VPN if the connection drops unexpectedly.

Enable LAN access to securely connect to local devices on your network.

Live chat with Support in one click, whenever you need help with using ExpressVPN.

How to get our new Linux app with GUI and CLI

The new ExpressVPN Linux app is now available for beta testing. It is 64-bit-only and is compatible with Ubuntu 24.04+, Debian10, Fedora30, Raspberry Pi OS Buster, Mint 20, and Arch.

We haven’t forgotten our CLI users, either. The new ExpressVPN Linux app will support both GUI and CLI. The new CLI is designed to work alongside the GUI—letting users control the app from the command line.

Customers who want to continue using CLI will enjoy many of the same upgrades, including the addition of split tunneling. You can also enjoy new CLI commands with timeout, which allow you to set timers on actions, or even monitor app state—for power users who want to further script and customize their VPN experience.

To avoid conflicts with the previous CLI version, users should uninstall their existing ExpressVPN Linux app (v3 and older) before installing the new Linux app (v4).

The GUI is just the first of many new features to come on our Linux app. We will be adding more features and upgrades in the coming months. Join our beta program to be among the first to experience these upcoming improvements. Your feedback can help make ExpressVPN better.