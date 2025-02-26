Business travelers juggle enough on the road—navigating public Wi-Fi risks shouldn’t be one of them. That’s why ExpressVPN is teaming up with Booking.com for Business, the corporate travel platform from Booking.com, to offer professionals extra security while they work from anywhere.

As part of the partnership, ExpressVPN is rolling out an exclusive offer: Business travelers who sign up for a 12-month ExpressVPN subscription through Booking.com for Business will get four extra months free.

Why this matters for business travelers

Work doesn’t stop when you leave the office. Whether checking emails at an airport lounge, joining video calls from a hotel, or accessing sensitive company documents over public Wi-Fi, staying connected comes with privacy risks. ExpressVPN helps business travelers:

Secure public Wi-Fi : Protect data when connecting to coffee shop, airport, or hotel networks.

: Protect data when connecting to coffee shop, airport, or hotel networks. Access company resources anywhere : Change your virtual location to keep working seamlessly.

: Change your virtual location to keep working seamlessly. Stay private on the go: Mask your IP address and encrypt your online activity.

A growing need for digital security on the move

Remote work and business travel are on the rise, but so are cybersecurity threats targeting travelers. Zac Eller, GM, Global Partnerships & Business Development at ExpressVPN, highlights the importance of this collaboration:

“ExpressVPN’s partnership with Booking.com for Business is a testament to our commitment to providing a safer digital experience, especially for those whose work takes them around the globe. We are excited to offer ExpressVPN’s premium privacy solutions to the global network of business travelers facilitated by Booking.com for Business.”

Josh Wood, Director of Business Travel & Head of Booking.com for Business, echoes this sentiment:

“Our collaboration with ExpressVPN aligns perfectly with our vision to make travel easier for our customers. These robust privacy tools further extend the ways that we help small businesses manage every aspect of their travel needs.”