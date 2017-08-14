For older versions of ExpressVPN for Linux click here

ExpressVPN 1.4 for Linux is available now: Download today!

Good news, Linux users—the latest version of your favorite VPN for Linux features new desktop notifications and a Network Lock to protect your privacy.

The ExpressVPN app for Linux also includes full protection against DNS and IPv6 leaks and offers the best VPN connection, wherever you are.

Other key features of ExpressVPN’s latest Linux VPN app include:

ExpressVPN browser extension compatibility

When it comes to privacy extensions, there’s simply none better than ExpressVPN’s extension for Chrome and Firefox.

Smart Location

ExpressVPN will pick the best VPN locations for you, letting you protect your connection easier than ever before.

Connect without having to download config files

Keeping track of OpenVPN configuration files can be annoying. Fortunately, your new Linux app lets you simply select a server without having to worry about multiple files.

Always get the latest servers

Linux users never have to worry about using outdated server lists. The app continually updates ExpressVPN’s latest and greatest server locations.

Easily switch between UDP and TCP

Experiencing slow load times? No problem. Your new Linux app makes it super simple to switch between different protocol options to get the most out of your VPN.

You can also take advantage of Linux’s great auto connect feature to use your VPN whenever you go online. Yup, it’s that awesome!

Download ExpressVPN for Linux today!

Now you know how awesome ExpressVPN for Linux is, what are you waiting for? To download ExpressVPN for Linux, just head over to My Account, sign in, click “Set Up ExpressVPN,” and scroll down to the Linux section.

If you’re unsure how to download, you can check out this step-by-step OpenVPN tutorial for help!

How do you like it?

Once you’ve had time to break in your new Linux app, let us know what you think. ExpressVPN wants to hear from you! Leave your questions, comments, concerns, and praise below.

Also be sure to follow ExpressVPN on Facebook and Twitter for more info on privacy, security, and all-around awesomeness.

Previous Linux app updates

ExpressVPN app for Linux 1.2

Good news, Linux users—the latest version of your favorite VPN for Linux features a new and improved Smart Location picker! The ExpressVPN devs smashed it out of the park with an updated algorithm that offers you the best VPN connection, wherever you are. ExpressVPN for Linux works much the same as your other apps, but there are a few key differences, such as: Connect without having to download config files – Keeping track of OpenVPN configuration files can be annoying. Fortunately, your new Linux app lets you simply select a server without having to worry about multiple files.

– Keeping track of OpenVPN configuration files can be annoying. Fortunately, your new Linux app lets you simply select a server without having to worry about multiple files. Always get the latest servers – Linux users never have to worry about using outdated server lists. The app continually updates ExpressVPN’s latest and greatest server locations.

– Linux users never have to worry about using outdated server lists. The app continually updates ExpressVPN’s latest and greatest server locations. Easily switch between UDP and TCP – Experiencing slow load times? No problem. Your new Linux app makes it super simple to switch between different protocol options to get the most out of your VPN. You can also take advantage of Linux’s great auto connect feature to use your VPN whenever you go online. Yup, it’s that awesome! Download ExpressVPN for Linux today! Now you know how awesome ExpressVPN for Linux is, what are you waiting for? To download ExpressVPN for Linux, just head over to My Account, sign in, click “Set Up ExpressVPN,” and scroll down to the Linux & Routers OpenVPN section. If you’re unsure how to download, you can check out this step-by-step OpenVPN tutorial for help! How do you like it? Once you’ve had time to break in your new Linux app, let us know what you think. ExpressVPN wants to hear from you! Leave your questions, comments, concerns, and praise below. Also be sure to follow ExpressVPN on Facebook and Twitter for more info on privacy, security, and all-around awesomeness.

ExpressVPN app for Linux 1.0

Mac, For years ExpressVPN has had apps available on Windows Android , and iOS operating systems, but today we’re pleased to announce Linux users can also join in on the fun. That’s right! ExpressVPN is now available for all you lucky Linux users. ExpressVPN for Linux works much the same as your other apps, but there are a few key differences, such as: Connect without having to download config files – Keeping track of OpenVPN configuration files can be annoying. Fortunately, your new Linux app lets you simply select a server without having to worry about multiple files. Always get the latest servers – Linux users never have to worry about using outdated server lists. The app continually updates ExpressVPN’s latest and greatest server locations . Easily switch between UDP and TCP – Experiencing slow load times? No problem. Your new Linux app makes it super simple to switch between different protocol options to get the most out of your VPN. You can also take advantage of Linux’s great auto connect feature to use your VPN whenever you go online. Yup, it’s that awesome! Download ExpressVPN for Linux today! Now you know how awesome ExpressVPN for Linux is, what are you waiting for? To download ExpressVPN for Linux, just head over to My Account, sign in, click “Set Up ExpressVPN”, and scroll down to the Linux & Routers OpenVPN section. If you’re unsure how to download, you can check out this step-by-step OpenVPN tutorial for help! How do you like it? Once you’ve had time to break in your new Linux app, let us know what you think. ExpressVPN wants to hear from you! Leave your questions, comments, concerns, and praise below. Also be sure to follow ExpressVPN on Facebook and Twitter for more info on privacy, security, and all-around awesomeness.



Johnny 5 is the founding editor of the blog and writes about pressing technology issues. From important cat privacy stories to governments and corporations that overstep their boundaries, Johnny covers it all.