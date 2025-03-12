LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM; 12 MARCH 2025 – Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN is partnering with Delta Air Lines to offer digital privacy and security benefits to members of the recently launched Delta Business Traveler program. Members of the platform will have access to a 30 day free trial of ExpressVPN and will receive an additional 4 months free when they sign up for a 12-month ExpressVPN subscription through the Delta Business Traveler platform.

The partnership will provide business travelers with a safer and more private online experience — addressing the growing cybersecurity threats and digital privacy risks associated with traveling. By using ExpressVPN, business travelers can maintain a secure connection whether they are working from an airport lounge, hotel, or using Delta’s in-flight Wi-Fi services.

Beyond giving users the confidence that their connection is securely protected when connecting to public Wi-Fi, ExpressVPN enables users to change their virtual location at the touch of a button, providing greater flexibility and convenience for business travelers on the go. Whether accessing company databases or other key resources relevant to work, or connecting to news and updates from back home, users can access their digital must-haves wherever they are.

Above all, a VPN masks your IP address, protecting personal and business communications and data from prying eyes, offering travelers peace of mind during their journeys. This is important, as ExpressVPN’s 2024 survey of 8000 respondents found that 7% of travelers had directly encountered cybercrime while traveling. This included serious incidents of unauthorized bank transactions and personal data breaches, with long-lasting effects beyond the duration of the trip.

In addition to protecting your connection with a VPN, digital privacy best practices when traveling include avoiding unsecured public Wi-Fi networks, protecting emails and login credentials, and ensuring confidential information remains safeguarded at all times.

Zac Eller, GM, Global Partnerships & Business Development at ExpressVPN said “As business travel rebounds and professionals continue to work across different locations, maintaining online security & privacy has to be a priority. Our partnership with Delta Air Lines will provide its business travelers with a seamless and secure way to stay protected while traveling, ensuring that travelers can work, browse, and communicate securely no matter where they are in the world.”

The Delta Business Traveler Program is designed to provide exclusive benefits and offers for corporate travelers, giving them access to a variety of perks tailored to enhance their business travel experience. ExpressVPN joins a prestigious roster of partners in this initiative alongside brands such as Hertz, American Express, MasterClass, and Allianz, further enriching the value that Delta Air Lines provides to its business clientele.

Summary