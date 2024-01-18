Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

forrest-gump

Where to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ online

“I’m not a smart man, but I know what love is.” This iconic line from Forrest Gump has echoed through the decades, cementing its place as a cinematic masterpiece. Whether you're watching Forrest run for the first time or just want to relive his heartwarming story, here's how you can stream Forrest Gump online.

Where to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ online in the UK

Watch Forrest Gump with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Simply connect to ExpressVPN’s UK server location for the best streaming experience.

Now Cinema

Want to share a box of chocolates with Forrest Gump? If you're in the UK, just hop on to Now Cinema. From his heartwarming bond with Lieutenant Dan to his run across America, Forrest’s story is packed with memorable moments that will tug at your heartstrings. With ExpressVPN, you can stream securely on any network—whether you’re at school, in the office, or on the go.

Sky Go

Ready to join Forrest Gump on his extraordinary life adventure? Sky Go is your front-row ticket to this cinematic classic, and you can stream throttle-free easily with ExpressVPN no matter which network you’re on.

Netflix

Forrest Gump's unforgettable journey is just a click away on Netflix in the UK. Watch as Forrest’s simple wisdom and kind heart lead him through remarkable adventures, from his friendship with Bubba to his unwavering love for Jenny. And if you’re dealing with pesky network restrictions at your dorm or in the office, ExpressVPN can bypass these restrictions and help you stream Forrest Gump seamlessly.

Where to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ online in Ireland

If you’re in Ireland, there are a couple of platforms on which you can watch Forrest Gump. For the best streaming experience, simply connect to an Irish server and enjoy the movie in blazing-fast HD.

Sky Go

For Irish fans, Forrest Gump is available for streaming on Sky Go. Catch Forrest's adventures as he inspires Elvis with his dance moves, navigates his shrimping business with Bubba's dream in mind, and charms audiences with his peace-loving philosophy. Even if you’re traveling abroad, just connect to an Ireland server location and stream in smooth HD with ExpressVPN.

Netflix

Netflix Ireland offers a front-row seat to Forrest Gump’s timeless story, including his unforgettable speech at the Vietnam War rally. Stream every last moment in buffer-free HD by connecting to an Ireland server location.

Where to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ online in Canada

Canadians have a couple of options for watching Forrest Gump online. Fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a Canadian server location for a secure and reliable streaming experience.

Paramount Plus

Catch Forrest Gump’s heartwarming journey on Paramount Plus in Canada, where each scene captures the essence of his extraordinary life. Don’t let ISP throttling interrupt your viewing—simply connect to a Canadian server location for non-stop high-quality streaming.

Netflix

Watch Forrest Gump’s incredible life story unfold on Netflix in Canada, where each chapter brings a new adventure. Netflix is the perfect platform for this classic, and with ExpressVPN, you can access the platform even while traveling abroad so Forrest’s remarkable journey is always within reach.

Where to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ online in the U.S.

Craving a box of chocolates and a heartwarming story? You can watch Forrest Gump on these platforms in the U.S. Fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a U.S. server to watch the show on any network.

Fubo

Experience the magic of this beloved film on Fubo, where every scene, from the feather floating through the air to Forrest’s heartfelt moments with Jenny, is a reminder of life’s simplicity and profound beauty. Streaming the show throttle-free has never been easier—just connect to any U.S. server location and enjoy Forrest Gump in blazing-fast HD.

Paramount Plus

On Paramount Plus in the U.S., Forrest Gump’s extraordinary life awaits you. Watch Forrest’s comedic and touching moments, like his chance encounter with Elvis Presley, who gets inspired by Forrest’s dance moves, and his emotional investment in Bubba’s shrimping dream. While traveling abroad, you can connect to ExpressVPN’s server, access your Paramount Plus library, and watch Forrest Gump anywhere.

Where to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ online in Australia

Eager to follow Forrest as he runs through history’s most iconic moments? Here’s where you can stream Forrest Gump in Australia. Fans using ExpressVPN, make sure to connect to an Australian server to enjoy this heartwarming classic in smooth, high-definition.

Netflix

From the innocence of childhood to the heart-wrenching realities of life, Forrest Gump’s journey is a captivating tale. You can relive this cinematic masterpiece on Netflix Australia. ExpressVPN offers ultra-fast HD streaming so you can enjoy all of Forrest Gump with no interruptions—just connect to an Australia server location and you’re all set.

Binge

Binge is another option for Aussie fans looking to stream Forrest Gump. Get a smooth streaming experience worthy of this cinematic classic with ExpressVPN’s blazing speeds by connecting to an Australia server location.

Paramount Plus

Ready to meet a man who changed the world without even trying? Forrest Gump’s extraordinary life story awaits you in Australia on Paramount Plus. Watch Forrest’s endearing moments, from his iconic run across America to his tender friendship with Lieutenant Dan, whose journey is as transformative as Forrest’s own. You don’t want ISP throttling to interrupt Gump’s timeless scenes—ExpressVPN lets you bypass such restrictions and stream in the best quality

Stan

Stream Forrest Gump’s extraordinary journey on Aussie-based streaming service Stan. Even if you’re abroad, just connect to an Australia server location and enjoy the movie on Stan as though you were back home.

Where to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ online in New Zealand

From the heart of Alabama to the shores of New Zealand, watch Forrest Gump in New Zealand on this platform. Kiwi fans watching with ExpressVPN, just connect to a New Zealand server and stream without fear of ISP throttling or network restrictions.

Neon

Step into Forrest Gump’s world on Neon in New Zealand. Watch as Forrest’s endearing innocence leads him to unexpected places, from his impromptu dance lessons with Elvis Presley to his poignant moments of wisdom shared on a park bench. With ExpressVPN, you can stream smoothly and without ISP throttling on Neon all day long.

Where to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ online for free

You can watch Forrest Gump for free on Sky Go, which is complementary if you’re a Sky TV subscriber and live in the UK. If not, you can still stream the movie for free using free trials from various platforms, such as Paramount Plus, Fubo, and Binge.

Stream movies in 3 easy steps

Stream all your favorite movies securely with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Forrest Gump’ in another country?

While you can watch Forrest Gump movies by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Forrest Gump’ about?

Forrest Gump (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Forrest Gump is about a kind-hearted man with a low IQ who ends up living an extraordinary life. He becomes a college football star, serves in the Vietnam War, and finds himself in pivotal historical moments, all while keeping a simple and sincere outlook on life. His love for his childhood friend Jenny and his accidental success with a shrimping business are key parts of his journey.

What makes Forrest’s story so engaging is how he unintentionally influences those around him and takes part in major events, from Vietnam War protests to the Watergate scandal. His innocence and kindness leave a lasting impression on everyone he meets, making his life a testament to the power of simple goodness and perseverance.

What is the rating and runtime for ‘Forrest Gump’?

Forrest Gump is rated PG-13 due to its mild violence, some sensuality, and brief strong language. The film's runtime is 142 minutes.

‘Forrest Gump’ cast

The cast of Forrest Gump includes:

  • Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump, a man with a low IQ who lives an extraordinary life through several decades of American history.
  • Robin Wright as Jenny Curran, Forrest's childhood friend and love interest who faces her own challenges throughout her life.
  • Gary Sinise as Lieutenant Dan Taylor, Forrest's commanding officer in Vietnam who struggles with his own destiny after the war.
  • Mykelti Williamson as Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue, Forrest's friend from the Army who dreams of becoming a shrimp boat captain.
  • Sally Field as Mrs. Gump, Forrest's supportive mother who imparts life lessons to him.

‘Forrest Gump’ FAQ

