Forrest Gump is about a kind-hearted man with a low IQ who ends up living an extraordinary life. He becomes a college football star, serves in the Vietnam War, and finds himself in pivotal historical moments, all while keeping a simple and sincere outlook on life. His love for his childhood friend Jenny and his accidental success with a shrimping business are key parts of his journey.

What makes Forrest’s story so engaging is how he unintentionally influences those around him and takes part in major events, from Vietnam War protests to the Watergate scandal. His innocence and kindness leave a lasting impression on everyone he meets, making his life a testament to the power of simple goodness and perseverance.