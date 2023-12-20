Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get {{bonus_months}} months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Watch Blue Lock online

Where to watch ‘Blue Lock’ Season 2Where to watch ‘Blue Lock’ Season 2

Whether you call it football or soccer, Blue Lock is sure to have you cheering for more. The anime gives viewers a front-row seat to all of the action and drama involved as top players battle it out to become Japan’s best striker. Here’s how to watch Blue Lock season 2 and catch up on season 1, wherever you are.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch ‘Blue Lock’ online

Watch Blue Lock with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!

Crunchyroll logo

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has every available episode of Blue Lock, with English subtitles and dubbing, ready to stream on demand. New episodes are added to the platform right after they’ve aired in Japan and are available in Canada, Australia, and most countries (except Russia). You can stream Blue Lock for free on Crunchyroll by taking advantage of the free trial or committing to watch adverts during your stream.

Watch Crunchyroll with a VPN
Play button

Netflix

Netflix offers both seasons of Blue Lock in select countries, including Japan, Singapore, India, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. All the available episodes, subtitled in English, Hindi, and a few other languages, are available on demand. When you’re traveling abroad, you can use ExpressVPN to change your virtual location back to your home country and keep watching with the subtitles you prefer.

Watch Netflix with a VPN

Hulu

Hulu gives you access to season 1 of Blue Lock. If you’re a new subscriber, you can take advantage of the free trial to watch the show without paying. Keep in mind that Hulu is only available to viewers in the U.S. and you’ll need to provide local credit or debit card details when you fill in your billing information.

Watch Hulu with a VPN
Hulu logo

Stream anime in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite anime securely, in HD.

Stream all your favorite anime securely with the best streaming VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Blue Lock’ in another country?

While you can watch Blue Lock by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Blue Lock’ about?

Blue Lock Season 2 - Official Trailer 2 | AniTV

Desperate for international success following their loss at the 2018 World Cup, the Japanese Football Association enlisted 300 of the nation’s top youth players in the rigorous “Blue Lock” training program.

Blue Lock follows striker Yoichi Isagi and his teammates, led by eccentric coach Jinpachi Ego, as they strive to outwit, outplay, and outscore the others to avoid elimination and secure their positions on the national team.

The show immerses viewers in the high-pressure world of Japanese soccer, where one unique mission drives the plot: creating the best striker in the country.

Watch American Idol

When is the ‘Blue Lock’ Season 2 finale

Blue Lock season 2 premiered on Japanese TV and streaming networks on October 5, 2024.

There are a total of 14 episodes in season 2, with new episodes released every Saturday. The finale of Blue Lock season 2 is expected to air on January 4, 2025.

‘Blue Lock’ voice cast

Watch American Idol

With 11 players on a soccer team, it’s no surprise that Blue Lock has quite a large cast. Here are the voices you’ll hear most on the field:

  • Yoichi Isagi: Kazuki Ura (Japanese) and Ricco Fajardo (English).
  • Meguru Bachira: Tasuku Kaito (Japanese) and Drew Breedlove (English).
  • Rensuke Kunigami: Yūki Ono (Japanese) and Alex Hom (English).
  • Hyōma Chigiri: Sōma Saitō (Japanese) and Aaron Dismuke (English).
  • Jinpachi Ego: Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese) and Derick Snow (English).
  • Rin Itoshi: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese) and Matt Shipman (English).
  • Seishirō Nagi: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese) and Bryson Baugus (English).
  • Jingo Raichi: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) and Aaron Campbell (English).
  • Wataru Kuon: Masatomo Nakazawa (Japanese) and Mark Allen Jr (English).
  • Gurimu Igarashi: Aoi Ichikawa (Japanese) and Kyle Igneczi (English).
  • Ryūsei Shidō: Yūichi Nakamura (Japanese) and Van Barr Jr (English).
  • Ryōsuke Kira: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese) and Blake Shepard (English).
  • Anri Teieri: Eri Kitamura (Japanese) and Kasi Hollowell (English).


More shows like ‘Blue Lock’

Watch Demon Slayer
demon slayer
Watch ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’
Pokémon Horizons
Watch Attack on Titan
Attack on titan
Watch Anime Online

‘Blue Lock’ FAQ

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have VPN for anime fans

Stream your favorite anime securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN