Whether you call it football or soccer, Blue Lock is sure to have you cheering for more. The anime gives viewers a front-row seat to all of the action and drama involved as top players battle it out to become Japan’s best striker. Here’s how to watch Blue Lock season 2 and catch up on season 1, wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘Blue Lock’ online
Watch Blue Lock with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll has every available episode of Blue Lock, with English subtitles and dubbing, ready to stream on demand. New episodes are added to the platform right after they’ve aired in Japan and are available in Canada, Australia, and most countries (except Russia). You can stream Blue Lock for free on Crunchyroll by taking advantage of the free trial or committing to watch adverts during your stream.
Netflix
Netflix offers both seasons of Blue Lock in select countries, including Japan, Singapore, India, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. All the available episodes, subtitled in English, Hindi, and a few other languages, are available on demand. When you’re traveling abroad, you can use ExpressVPN to change your virtual location back to your home country and keep watching with the subtitles you prefer.
Hulu
Hulu gives you access to season 1 of Blue Lock. If you’re a new subscriber, you can take advantage of the free trial to watch the show without paying. Keep in mind that Hulu is only available to viewers in the U.S. and you’ll need to provide local credit or debit card details when you fill in your billing information.
Can I use a VPN to watch 'Blue Lock' in another country?
While you can watch Blue Lock by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Blue Lock’ about?
Desperate for international success following their loss at the 2018 World Cup, the Japanese Football Association enlisted 300 of the nation’s top youth players in the rigorous “Blue Lock” training program.
Blue Lock follows striker Yoichi Isagi and his teammates, led by eccentric coach Jinpachi Ego, as they strive to outwit, outplay, and outscore the others to avoid elimination and secure their positions on the national team.
The show immerses viewers in the high-pressure world of Japanese soccer, where one unique mission drives the plot: creating the best striker in the country.
When is the ‘Blue Lock’ Season 2 finale
Blue Lock season 2 premiered on Japanese TV and streaming networks on October 5, 2024.
There are a total of 14 episodes in season 2, with new episodes released every Saturday. The finale of Blue Lock season 2 is expected to air on January 4, 2025.
‘Blue Lock’ voice cast
With 11 players on a soccer team, it’s no surprise that Blue Lock has quite a large cast. Here are the voices you’ll hear most on the field:
- Yoichi Isagi: Kazuki Ura (Japanese) and Ricco Fajardo (English).
- Meguru Bachira: Tasuku Kaito (Japanese) and Drew Breedlove (English).
- Rensuke Kunigami: Yūki Ono (Japanese) and Alex Hom (English).
- Hyōma Chigiri: Sōma Saitō (Japanese) and Aaron Dismuke (English).
- Jinpachi Ego: Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese) and Derick Snow (English).
- Rin Itoshi: Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese) and Matt Shipman (English).
- Seishirō Nagi: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese) and Bryson Baugus (English).
- Jingo Raichi: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) and Aaron Campbell (English).
- Wataru Kuon: Masatomo Nakazawa (Japanese) and Mark Allen Jr (English).
- Gurimu Igarashi: Aoi Ichikawa (Japanese) and Kyle Igneczi (English).
- Ryūsei Shidō: Yūichi Nakamura (Japanese) and Van Barr Jr (English).
- Ryōsuke Kira: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese) and Blake Shepard (English).
- Anri Teieri: Eri Kitamura (Japanese) and Kasi Hollowell (English).
‘Blue Lock’ FAQ
Blue Lock is available on Netflix and Hulu. Viewers in Japan, Singapore, India, the Philippines, and Hong Kong can access all episodes of the show via Netflix, while those in the U.S. can watch season 1 on Hulu.
Blue Lock is not available on Disney+. The show is available on Hulu in the U.S., which you can bundle with Dinsey+. This will give you access to Blue Lock and a variety of other programming.
The best place to watch all 24 episodes of season 1 of Blue Lock is on Crunchyroll, which offers the show with subtitles and dubbing. The platform also carries every episode from season 2, with new installments added every Saturday.
Yes, Blue Lock is a dark anime. The show explores individualism and egoism through the lens of high-stakes competition, delving into the psychological aspects of competition, which adds a darker tone compared to traditional sports anime.
