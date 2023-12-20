Desperate for international success following their loss at the 2018 World Cup, the Japanese Football Association enlisted 300 of the nation’s top youth players in the rigorous “Blue Lock” training program.

Blue Lock follows striker Yoichi Isagi and his teammates, led by eccentric coach Jinpachi Ego, as they strive to outwit, outplay, and outscore the others to avoid elimination and secure their positions on the national team.

The show immerses viewers in the high-pressure world of Japanese soccer, where one unique mission drives the plot: creating the best striker in the country.