Best Florida VPN servers
- Connect to servers in Miami and Tampa
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Why use a VPN in Florida?
Watch TV, movies, and sports
ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, as well as Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Jaguars games, and stream your favorite sports securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your privacy
No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.
Avoid ISP throttling
Choose a VPN server location in any of 105 countries (and over 20 U.S. locations) to defeat ISP throttling, unblock websites, and enjoy more anonymity online.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.
How to get a Florida VPN
Download the app for your device.
Connect to a location in Florida.
Florida VPN server locations
You can get a Florida IP address in Miami or Tampa.
Need a different U.S. VPN server location? ExpressVPN has VPN solutions for New York, New Jersey, Utah, California, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Illinois, Washington, Arizona, and New Mexico.
When in doubt, select United States to let ExpressVPN determine the best USA VPN server location to get a U.S. IP address.
Florida VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more
Protect yourself on every platform.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV.
FAQ: Florida VPN
Are VPNs legal in Florida?
How much does a Florida VPN cost?
The cost of a Florida VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Florida VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
What is the best VPN for Florida?
The best Florida VPN is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Choose a server location in Florida or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically select the best server for your network.
Do I need a VPN if I live in Florida?
Yes, going online with a VPN is a good idea for all Floridians, as it makes your connection more private and anonymous, and keeps you safe on public Wi-Fi and other untrusted networks.
Can I use TikTok with a VPN in the U.S.?
Yes, ExpressVPN is compatible with TikTok and has multiple U.S. VPN server locations.
Although TikTok is not yet banned in any U.S. state for ordinary citizens, Montana has introduced a bill to do so that will take effect on January 1, 2024 (pending challenges and delays).
U.S. government officials have claimed that TikTok is a national security threat due to the possibility of TikTok sharing user data with its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The U.S. has also raised concerns about propaganda being spread via TikTok and the addictive qualities of the app, especially for young people.
ExpressVPN users can connect to VPN server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these locations from Florida, and anywhere else in the world.
