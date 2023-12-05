Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Florida Everglades

Best Florida VPN servers

  • Connect to servers in Miami and Tampa
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
  • Connect to servers in Miami and Tampa
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

24 U.S. server locations, 105 Countries worldwide, 10-Gbps VPN servers
24U.S. server locations
105Countries worldwide
10-GbpsVPN servers
#1 Trusted VPN
Best for the U.S.

Why use a VPN in Florida?

Person streaming TV on couch.

Watch TV, movies, and sports

ExpressVPN works with streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver content at ultra-fast speeds*. Follow Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, as well as Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Jaguars games, and stream your favorite sports securely with no throttling or bandwidth caps.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Protect your privacy

No one needs to see your online activity—not even us. That’s why we carefully designed our systems to never collect activity logs or connection logs. Our VPN servers also wipe all data with every reboot in accordance with our independently-audited privacy policy.

A buffering laptop connected to the internet with an eye overlooking the connection.

Avoid ISP throttling

Choose a VPN server location in any of 105 countries (and over 20 U.S. locations) to defeat ISP throttling, unblock websites, and enjoy more anonymity online.

Encrypt your connection: Numbers replaced by random characters on a screen in the light, signifying encryption.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

ExpressVPN wraps your internet traffic in an encrypted tunnel that hides your activity from ISPs and other third parties, even on unsecured networks like public Wi-Fi.

Get ExpressVPN

How to get a Florida VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to a location in Florida.

Florida VPN server locations

A beach in Miami.
Miami VPN

The city of Tampa.
Tampa VPN

You can get a Florida IP address in Miami or Tampa.

Need a different U.S. VPN server location? ExpressVPN has VPN solutions for New York, New Jersey, Utah, California, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Illinois, Washington, Arizona, and New Mexico.

When in doubt, select United States to let ExpressVPN determine the best USA VPN server location to get a U.S. IP address.

Get ExpressVPN

Florida VPN for PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more

Protect yourself on every platform.

U.S. VPN protecting a variety of devices.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV.

VPN for iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
For game consoles
For smart TV systems
For Apple TV

Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome extension
Firefox extension
Edge extension
Brave extension
Vivaldi extension

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Get ExpressVPN

FAQ: Florida VPN

Are VPNs legal in Florida?
How much does a Florida VPN cost?
What is the best VPN for Florida?
Do I need a VPN if I live in Florida?
Can I use TikTok with a VPN in the U.S.?
Get ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to VPN server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these locations from Florida, and anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get a Florida IP risk-free

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Florida. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days—if you're not completely satisfied, you'll get your money back.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language