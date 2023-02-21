Best VPN for Bogotá
- Connect to servers in Bogotá
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Colombia VPN
Why use a Bogotá VPN server?
Stream TV, football, and news
ExpressVPN’s global network of high-speed servers are compatible with your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more*. Watch nonstop without any data caps, throttling, or bandwidth restrictions.
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling, at university, or grabbing a coffee in a cafe in Parque 93 or Chapinero, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.
Shop online safely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
No activity logs
ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers, and our server technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Bogotá
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Colombia VPN location to get a Bogotá IP address.
Use a Bogotá VPN to get a Colombia IP address
Using a Bogotá VPN to get a Colombia IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, and prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address.
ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a VPN server in Bogotá, Colombia or any of 105 countries around the world.
Download a Bogotá VPN for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
What people are saying about ExpressVPN
FAQ: Using a Bogotá VPN
How much does a Bogotá VPN cost?
The cost of a Bogotá VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Bogotá VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Are VPNs legal in Bogotá?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Bogotá and across Colombia. There are no restrictions on the use of VPNs in Colombia, where citizens generally enjoy an unfiltered web.
Should I use a free VPN in Bogotá?
It will be difficult to find a free VPN that has ExpressVPN’s quality of service. If a risk-free trial is what you’re looking for, sign up and use our 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Bogotá?
Yes, a VPN is the safest way to be online, no matter where you in. Colombian internet users have been monitored by U.S. authorities in the past. There are also restrictions surrounding the trade of cryptocurrency in Colombia. A VPN can keep you anonymous and help you overcome restrictions based on your location.
What is the best VPN for Bogotá?
The best VPN for Bogotá is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select a Bogotá VPN server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Bogotá or anywhere else in the world.
